Is Minecraft April Fools 2025 out yet?

Every year on April 1st, Mojang releases a Minecraft snapshot that contains hilarious and fun features for players to experience. This snapshot is considered the April Fools version. In 2024, the developers released an April Fools snapshot which added an entire realm filled with features related to the poisonous potato.

So far, Mojang has not released Minecraft's April Fools 2025 snapshot. That being said, here is everything to know about the hilarious annual snapshot.

When could Minecraft April Fools 2025 release?

Minecraft April Fools 2025 update could release at around 8:30 pm IST (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has always released an April Fools snapshot for Minecraft on April 1st. Hence, players can expect the hilarious snapshot to drop anytime during the day. In 2024, Mojang released the poisonous potato snapshot on April 1, at 8:40 pm IST. In 2023, the fascinating Vote Update was released on April 1, at 8:30 pm IST. Even in 2022, they released One Block at a Time at 8:33 pm IST.

By looking at these previous release windows, it is safe to say that players can expect the April Fools update to drop anytime between 7:30 to 9:30 pm IST. Most likely, it should become available at around 8:30 pm IST.

After its release, players can open the official game launcher and check for the 'latest snapshot' version to get the new version number.

What can be expected from the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update

Mojang has always surprised the community with their creative ideas for April Fools updates. Almost no one expected an entire realm and features related to poisonous potatoes in 2024, or the One Block at a Time snapshot in 2022.

Hence, the developers can do almost anything in this year's April Fools update. Since they have their first feature film, A Minecraft Movie, arriving on April 4, 2025, the April Fools update could be about that. It could also be about their recent features like the creaking, cold or warm farm animals, and so on. Only time will tell what Mojang has in store for the April Fools 2025 update.

