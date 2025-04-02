Is there a Minecraft Launcher cape in April Fools 2025?

Minecraft has a tradition of releasing some interesting fresh features, items, and even gameplay mechanics to celebrate April Fool’s Day. The effort and thought that go into these updates are commendable. Last year, Mojang Studios added a whole potato dimension to the game with new tools, weapons, and even a boss.

Ad

This year, they gave players the ability to create a new world by combining almost any two items in the game.

To add to that, the Minecraft Launcher has an interesting feature to celebrate this event. You could open the launcher and then just click around to level up. Higher levels would give you access to new skills that let you mess around with the UI of the launcher. Reaching the last level, which is over 9000, would give you a cape. But it also mentioned that the skill is not obtainable.

Ad

Trending

So, is there a way to get access to the Launcher cape? Well, the answer is no. It is yet another prank that the developers have pulled in the spirit of April Fool’s Day. Here’s everything about the event and how players tried to get the cape.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Launcher cape for April Fool’s Day

The last two skills are unobtainable (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new Minecraft Launcher feature adds a small progress bar at the bottom of the main page. There is also a player indicator that points to the right side of the screen. As you move your cursor, interact with items, or do anything within the launcher, your level bar increases. You can also leave the launcher idle but maximized, and your level bar will progress.

Ad

On the bottom right, there is a button called “Select Skills” that allows you to enable some nifty features based on your current level. There are a lot of skills to choose from, and the maximum level you can reach is level 30. However, the skill page shows level 9001, a nod to the popular “over 9,000” meme that originated from Dragon Ball Z.

This skill is for the Launcher developer, and it explicitly mentions that players cannot obtain it. However, some players tried changing the game files to reach that level and get the Launcher cape. This can be done by editing the JSON file in the AppData section of Minecraft.

Ad

This was a success but with a caveat. When you do reach level 9001, you do not get the “Launcher Developer” skill. Instead, you get the “Launcher Hacker” level and still cannot enable either of the two skills. So, the cape is not accessible, even after you edit the game files.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!