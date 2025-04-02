Can you get to Minecraft launcher level 9001?

Along with releasing the Minecraft April Fools 2025 update — Craftmine — Mojang also brought hilarious new April Fools features to the game's launcher. The launcher has a unique leveling-up system that allows you to unlock different skills. These skills are hilarious visual animations that get applied to the launcher, making it extremely chaotic.

There are many levels of skills, with the last one being at level 9001. However, there is no way to get to level 9001 in the Minecraft April Fools launcher update and unlock its skills. Here is everything to know about the April Fools launcher's last level.

How does your Minecraft launcher level stop, and what does level 9001 offer?

How does Minecraft's April Fools launcher level stop?

Your launcher level will stop at 30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When you first start leveling up on Minecraft's launcher, you will quickly unlock loads of new toggleable skills. These skills will either be mysterious background sounds or visual animations like fire on buttons, a massive play button, and the cursor turning into a sword or other items.

In this launcher minigame, you can interact with the launcher as much as possible to level up and get more skills (visual animations and sound effects).

After a point, however, you will stop receiving any XP and will be unable to reset the progression bar and move forward. This threshold is reached when you get to level 30, and the bottom-left corner of the launcher will show that you have reached that level.

Hence, there is no way to get to level 9001 and unlock all the perks it offers.

What does Minecraft launcher level 9001 offer?

Level 9001 shows that it can unlock the old launcher UI and a special launcher cape (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you open the skills menu in the Minecraft launcher level from the bottom right corner, you will see an entire list of toggleable skills unlocking at certain levels. When you scroll all the way down, you will find level 9001, which shows two debug skills.

These debug skills are simply not possible to unlock since you cannot reach this level from the launcher. This level is appropriately named 'Launcher Developer,' hinting that only a developer can reach this level and unlock the perks.

One of the debug skills is to activate Minecraft launcher's old UI, and the other skill is to get the special launcher cape. While Mojang has released loads of capes completely free of cost, this April Fools' cape is simply unobtainable.

