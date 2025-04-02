What is eye of exit in Minecraft April Fools 2025 update?

Mojang recently released Minecraft's April Fools update 2025, Craftmine. This is a snapshot that can be installed directly from the official game launcher. As the name suggests, Craftmine allows you to craft your very own Mines (custom worlds) using various Mine Ingredients. One of the special items introduced in this snapshot was the eye of exit, which is a fun little twist to the original eye of ender.

Here is everything to know about the eye of exit in Minecraft's April Fools 2025 update, Craftmine.

All major details about the eye of exit in Minecraft April Fools 2025 snapshot

What is the eye of exit in the Minecraft April Fools 2025 snapshot?

The eye of exit can help you find the Mine exit, or can directly teleport you from an existing mine to the main hub (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The eye of exit is a special item in Minecraft's April Fools Craftmine snapshot that can be used to find a Mine Exit portal or directly exit an existing Mine.

If you are playing in a Mine for the first time, the eye of exit will act as the original eye of ender and help you find the Mine Exit portal after it is thrown. The eye of exit will fly in a certain direction, hinting that the Mine Exit is somewhere in that direction.

If you are playing in an existing Mine from which you have already exited, you will always have an eye of exit with you that you can use to directly exit the Mine without needing to go to a Mine Exit manually.

How to craft or get the eye of exit in Craftmine

You can craft with copper and iron ingots or get an eye of exit after exiting and re-entering a Mine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There are two ways to get the eye of exit in Minecraft April Fools 2025 Craftmine snapshot. If you are in a new world and trying to find the Mine Exit, you need to progress through the world and craft eight copper ingots and one iron ingot.

You should then place the ingots in a crafter or a crafting table, in order to make the eye of exit. For crafting these items, you might have to unlock some perks from the inventory GUI, as the crafting table will be locked after you craft it. This is one way to get the eye of the exit.

The second way is to find the Mine Exit, exit through the portal, and then re-enter it. After you re-enter a Mine you have explored and exited, you will get a free eye of exit.

How to use the eye of exit in Craftmine

Eye of exit's main purpose is to help players find the Mine Exit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you craft or get an eye of exit for a Mine, you can use it in various ways. The item's primary purpose is to guide you towards the Mine Exit, while its secondary purpose is to teleport you directly to the main hub from a Mine that has already been exited once.

After you craft an eye of exit in a new Mine, you can throw the item in the air. Just like the eye of ender, the eye of exit will float towards a certain direction before breaking or dropping. Through this method, you will learn the general location of the Mine Exit. You can head in the direction and throw more and more eyes of exits if you still have one.

It is worth noting that throwing each eye of exit will reduce half a heart of health, unless you enable a perk that deactivates the damage from eye of exits.

