Is Minecraft Realms down? How to check if Realms servers are down

Minecraft Realms, or simply "Realms," is a feature of the game that allows players to create an official private server where they can play with up to 10 other people. It acts as a subscription where friends and family can play together.

As Realms is an ongoing and online process, it is obviously prone to outages and occasional hiccups. While it generally runs without any issues, problems can occur, forcing the online service to shut down temporarily. An incident like this occurred recently, hindering the game's players.

Minecraft Realms: Recent server issues and methods to check server status

Earlier today, several players reported outages and problems while logging into the game. However, most of the issues were related to Realms, with players not being able to log into their accounts altogether.

Mojang Status @MojangStatus Some Minecraft services are unavailable at the moment. We are looking into the issue. - Martin Some Minecraft services are unavailable at the moment. We are looking into the issue. - Martin

Many players who regularly play the game were upset and annoyed due to this development and took to various social media platforms to react and complain about it.

The outage first occurred around four or five days ago, when players started experiencing problems logging in as they received an error saying:

"The authentication servers are currently not reachable. Please try again."

Mojang commented on the issue with their official Twitter handle for server status and such issues, which is called "Mojang Status". While the issue was resolved four days ago, it seems like it has crept into the servers once again as popular website Downdetector reported a large number of reports coming in today.

Reports started gaining momentum at around 08.00 pm EDT, with about 23 reports coming in rapidly.

Mojang Status @MojangStatus The issue causing unavailability to some Minecraft services has been resolved. The services have now recovered. - Martin The issue causing unavailability to some Minecraft services has been resolved. The services have now recovered. - Martin

By approximately 09.30 pm, the number of reports had soared to 442. While players have not reacted to today’s outage with reports now subsiding, it is yet to be known what players can expect in the coming days.

Fortunately, the methods to check whether Realms is down or not are quite simple.

Reactions to Minecraft having server issues on March 16

During the initial outage, many took to Twitter to complain and express their annoyance with the outage that prevented them from playing the game. A reaction like this is not surprising, as the game's servers rarely go down.

Sang, Vex Apologist @sangtanic I get up to cook chicken and the minecraft realms goes down :( I get up to cook chicken and the minecraft realms goes down :(

itzteaprgo2wastakenn @teaprgowastaken Minecraft Down rip Minecraft Down rip https://t.co/Yy27MTOcHg

wattles ☀️ @itiswattles if minecraft is down how am i supposed to play minecraft if minecraft is down how am i supposed to play minecraft

roe ✨ @itsroesalie MINECRAFT IS DOWN?!? what am i supposed to do?? touch grass??? MINECRAFT IS DOWN?!? what am i supposed to do?? touch grass???

Mythical Sausage @Mythicalsausage Minecraft servers are DOWN.... 🥺



F in the Chat! Minecraft servers are DOWN.... 🥺F in the Chat!

Kuromiya Lucien (｀∀´ )Ψ ♥ SHEEP VTUBER ♥ @kuromiyalucien Minecraft down, don't have a backup for today, I will keep you updated on stream starting time! Minecraft down, don't have a backup for today, I will keep you updated on stream starting time!

crys minecraft 🌼 @darugona_ and the server went down and the server went down

Top two methods to check if Minecraft Realms is down

1) Mojang Status (@MojangStatus) on Twitter

Mojang Support @MojangSupport Today’s the day! As part of making Minecraft: Java Edition even more secure, we’re beginning to roll out mandatory migration for some players.



Check out our FAQs for all the info you need to know and don’t forget that we are here to help with your migration questions! Today’s the day! As part of making Minecraft: Java Edition even more secure, we’re beginning to roll out mandatory migration for some players.Check out our FAQs for all the info you need to know and don’t forget that we are here to help with your migration questions!

Twitter is one of the primary social media platforms where the game’s team communicates with fans, players and content creators. The Mojang Status Twitter account is where everything about the game’s online services and servers is updated and relayed to the game’s audience. This is the players’ primary stop for all status updates regarding servers and login issues.

2) Downdetector

Downdetector @downdetector User reports indicate Minecraft is having problems since 9:00 PM EDT. downdetector.com/status/minecra… RT if you're also having problems #Minecraftdown User reports indicate Minecraft is having problems since 9:00 PM EDT. downdetector.com/status/minecra… RT if you're also having problems #Minecraftdown

While many other websites for checking server status exist, downdetector is one of the fastest and most reliable sources of in-game outages and server issues. Interestingly, the website works for almost every game or streaming service out there. While reports on downdetector cover the entirety of Minecraft and not just Realms, it is still incredibly reliable to check if a player’s problem is being faced by other members of the community as well.

Realms is one of the most reliable ways to play Minecraft in a multiplayer setting. One of its best features is that only the host has to pay to own or "subscribe" to a server, while every other person on the server can play for free.

