"Is it supposed to be this hard?": New Minecraft player shares their first impressions, stirring nostalgia within the community

Minecraft may be one of the biggest video games in the world based on popularity, but new players still occasionally trickle in. One such beginner, interestingly named u/HelpMeOut9999 on Reddit, recently shared a post asking if the game's Survival Mode was intentionally difficult, leading players to reminisce on their first experiences with the title.

In their post, HelpMeOut999 asked:

"HOLY HELL is it ever hard. Lol wtf? This is a game for kids? I died like 800 times... Is it supposed to be this hard?"

HelpMeOut's stance is understandable, as Minecraft doesn't exactly explain all the nuances of Survival Mode in detail outside of the "How to Play" menu in Bedrock Edition. If a new player enters the game with no reference to how it works and they haven't seen any explanatory videos or guides, it's only natural to struggle a bit. Fortunately, the title's community has seen this story before.

Minecraft fans get nostalgic while explaining survival basics to a new player

As a parent, HelpMeOut seemingly had very little prior experience with Minecraft at all, if any, though they stated they enjoyed survival crafting games like Terraria and Factorio.

However, knowing about other titles in the genre didn't prepare HelpMeOut for creeper mobs' explosive properties or where to find ores like iron, leaving them floundering in their survival run.

The good news is that the Minecraft community was incredibly welcoming and provided plenty of tips to assist HelpMeOut with the basics of staying alive in Survival Mode.

Some fans also suggested that HelpMeOut use commands to set the KeepInventory game rule to true so that they could keep their items upon death while they explored. However, the Redditor insisted they wanted to learn the hard way.

Primary among the comments was that if HelpMeOut didn't want to spend time watching Minecraft videos or reading guides, they could simply learn the game through trial and error and have fun with it. It's how many fans learned how to play and survive, especially in the title's early beta days when its popularity hadn't exploded, and the community didn't consist of millions of players.

In addition to tips, several Minecraft fans in the comments were deeply nostalgic for their early days of playing the game. While plenty of players learned the title from other sources, others went through the very same trial-and-error process and died several times before they learned the ropes. The comment section was flooded with players remembering the simple times of when they first started.

Not too many people dove into the game with a massive amount of knowledge about it unless they spent their early years watching Minecraft YouTubers or streamers play the game.

Considering that HelpMeOut is a parent, they likely didn't have time or interest in doing so, so they've hit the ground running. Still, recapturing what the game was like for new players was a wholesome moment.

For plenty of Minecraft players, learning the game covered the basics: punching trees, making shelter out of holes or dirt blocks, and being surprised by a creeper explosion causing massive damage to their characters and their builds. With time, they obviously learned the ins and outs of survival, but it was refreshing to see HelpMeOut experiencing these same moments for the first time.

HelpMeOut's post was a reminder that there are all kinds of Minecraft players, and not all of them exactly spent their youth watching popular content creators or playing the title. Without any outside assistance, learning the game (particularly Survival Mode compared to Creative) will take time, but there's a rewarding feeling every step of the way.

This internal reward is something that keeps players returning to Mojang's sandbox sensation time and time again. Hopefully, HelpMeOut can enjoy the game with their son as much as possible.

There might be some tricky moments or those where they have no choice but to look up certain aspects of the game (finding and battling the Ender Dragon come to mind), but they can result in a rewarding experience.