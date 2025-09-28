  • home icon
"It'll be a great update": Minecraft fans react to new Mounts of Mayhem game drop announcement

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 28, 2025 12:42 GMT
Mounts of Mayhem will finally add zombie horses to Survival mode (Image via Mojang Studios)
Mounts of Mayhem will finally add zombie horses to Survival mode (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft fans were already excited for The Copper Age game drop, but Mojang Studios made things even better by revealing the fourth and final update for 2025, named Mounts of Mayhem. This update focuses on underwater exploration and combat, adding a new and exciting way to fight hostile mobs and even other players. Apart from that, some other interesting items are coming to the blocky world.

A Minecraft player, u/Thegoodgamer32, made a post on the game’s subreddit asking the community about their first impressions of the Mounts of Mayhem game drop. The user added some images highlighting the features planned for this update.

It included the nautilus mob, its baby version, the nautilus armor, a zombie variant of the mob, the spear weapon, and the zombie horse. The original poster added that they felt all the features were great.

Reacting to the post, u/Long-shad0w commented:

“It’ll be a great update”

The user then elaborated that the addition of new weapons that hostile mobs can use is a great change. The ability of drowned riding on a nautilus with the trident and zombie horses carrying zombies with spears makes the threat more challenging. Mojang Studios finally introduced the zombie horse in Survival mode and added a tameable mob after a long time.

However, the user also pointed out that the spear needed a little more refinement because, while the idea was great, the animations looked a little bit off. Players should not worry too much about these features, as by the time the final version of the Mounts of Mayhem drops, all the features (and some new ones) will be refined.

Redditors give their take on the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem game drop (Image via Reddit)
Redditors give their take on the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem game drop (Image via Reddit)

u/VeeUnderRock added that they are happy for the nautilus, as they prefer some primeval-looking creatures. u/Stitchlover5 replied that the ocean should have more creatures as the underwater needs more life.

u/Practical-Secret2503 expressed their happiness about zombie horses being available on Survival mode in Minecraft. For those who do not know, these undead mobs were already present in the game, but players needed to either use commands or spawn eggs to get them.

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop is exciting

The zombie nautilus is also coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
The zombie nautilus is also coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The three game drops of 2025 have created a positive impact on the gameplay experience. The Spring to Life update made the world more dynamic and alive, while Chase the Skies added a new flying mechanic with the happy ghast mob. The Copper Age update finally made copper more functional, and now,the recently announced Mounts of Mayhem will impact two things: ocean exploration and combat.

Mojang Studios just needs to work on a beefy ocean update to add more structures, biomes, and mobs to it. They have already added a mountable mob to explore underwater, but the community has been expressing its desire to get things to explore as well. Perhaps players might get something similar with the Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

