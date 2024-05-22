"It seems we cooked a bit too hard": Minecraft reverts the new piston sound after players give negative feedback

Minecraft keeps tweaking and changing things with each new snapshot and beta release to improve the features of the game and improve its stability before the 1.21 update. While most of the time, the changes are welcome and do enhance the gameplay experience, sometimes beta versions miss the target.

Something very similar happened when Mojang Studios changed the sound of pistons in Minecraft Snapshot 24w20a. Originally, they made a loud sound of moving metal, and this had become iconic. However, the loudness of the piston could get annoying when heard constantly. As such, the developers decided to change it.

The backlash to this alteration was so strong that in a recent snapshot, the developers went back on their decision. In the Snapshot 24w21a, they said:

"It seems we cooked a bit too hard."

This referred to how the developers had changed the piston sound drastically, which resulted in a strong response from the community. Here’s everything you need to know about the piston sound changes.

Minecraft changes the piston sound, again

Many changes came with the Snapshot 24w21a, but the most important one was the piston sound being changed back to what it originally was, something all players are familiar with and love so much.

Mojang Studios had completely changed the way the pistons sounded in a previous beta version, and the new sound it made was more like a soft click of a switch rather than the loud thump of a metal piston. This is the reason most players did not appreciate the change.

After mostly negative responses, Minecraft decided to revert the changes. The sound of the piston will remain the same as it originally was but with a minor tweak. Its volume has been reduced to make it a little softer.

A lot of pistons can be irritating (Image via Mojang Studios)

The original sound of the piston is quite harsh and loud, and that might not be a big deal for many players who do not use pistons regularly in the game. However, for the people who make machines and other builds with multiple pistons, the cacophony could be a lot to take.

Apart from the piston sound, the latest snapshot also includes some changes for Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers and vault. The spawn rate of the former in the deep dark has been reduced, while the vault will have a different sound to indicate that it has been looted.

