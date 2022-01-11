×
List of biomes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in 2022

Minecraft's biomes are expanding in number seemingly with every major update (Image via Mojang)
Minecraft's biomes are expanding in number seemingly with every major update (Image via Mojang)
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Biomes are contained areas of wilderness in Minecraft that possess their own distinct features and even temperatures, and there is plenty to explore.

As of Minecraft 1.18, all versions of the game have many biomes that can potentially generate in a given world. This includes Bedrock Edition, which is used on consoles, Windows 10 Edition, Education Edition, and Pocket Edition as a codebase.

There are 48 Overworld biomes, 5 Nether biomes, and 1 End biome in Bedrock Edition. This is not to be confused with variants, which are offshoots of dedicated biomes that bring further diversity to the sprawling locations.

Minecraft: All current Bedrock Edition biomes and variants

A forest biome rests in the foreground with a mountain biome in the distance (Image via Mojang)
A forest biome rests in the foreground with a mountain biome in the distance (Image via Mojang)

Although they number and operate differently than those in Java Edition, Bedrock biomes are still numerous enough for players to not likely encounter all of them in a single world without considerable searching.

Biomes also extend to other dimensions, including the Nether and the End, serving as the base foundation for how terrains generate in the game.

Below, players can find all the biomes and variants currently available in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition:

Temperate Biomes/Variants

Cold Biomes/Variants

  • Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest
  • Taiga
  • Stony Shore
Snow Biomes/Variants

  • Snowy Plains
  • Ice Spikes
  • Snowy Taiga
  • Snowy Beach
  • Grove
  • Snowy Slopes
  • Jagged Peaks
  • Frozen Peaks

Warm Biomes/Variants

  • Desert
  • Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna
  • Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Eroded Badlands

Aquatic Biomes/Variants

  • River, Frozen River
  • Ocean, Warm Ocean, Lukewarm Ocean, Deep Lukewarm Ocean, Cold Ocean, Deep Ocean Deep Cold Ocean, Frozen Ocean, Deep Frozen Ocean

Cave Biomes/Variants

  • Lush Caves
  • Dripstone Caves

Nether Biomes/Variants

  • Nether Wastes
  • Soul Sand Valley
  • Crimson Forest
  • Warped Forest
  • Basalt Delta

End Biomes/Variants

  • The End, Small End Islands, End Barrens, End Midlands, End Highlands.
This list is subject to change, as Mojang occasionally changes and merges biomes for world generation purposes. This has happened as recently as version 1.18, removing "old" biomes such as Old Birch Forest, which were exclusives to Bedrock and Education Editions and were considered obsolete.

However, the existing biomes in 2022's Bedrock Edition are more than enough to keep players occupied and enjoy the game to the fullest.

