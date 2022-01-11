List of biomes in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in 2022

Biomes are contained areas of wilderness in Minecraft that possess their own distinct features and even temperatures, and there is plenty to explore.
As of Minecraft 1.18, all versions of the game have many biomes that can potentially generate in a given world. This includes Bedrock Edition, which is used on consoles, Windows 10 Edition, Education Edition, and Pocket Edition as a codebase.
There are 48 Overworld biomes, 5 Nether biomes, and 1 End biome in Bedrock Edition. This is not to be confused with variants, which are offshoots of dedicated biomes that bring further diversity to the sprawling locations.
Minecraft: All current Bedrock Edition biomes and variants
Although they number and operate differently than those in Java Edition, Bedrock biomes are still numerous enough for players to not likely encounter all of them in a single world without considerable searching.
Biomes also extend to other dimensions, including the Nether and the End, serving as the base foundation for how terrains generate in the game.
Below, players can find all the biomes and variants currently available in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition:
Temperate Biomes/Variants
- Plains, Sunflower Plains
- Forest, Flower Forest, Birch Forest, Dark Forest
- Swamp
- Jungle, Sparse Jungle, Bamboo Jungle
- Beach
- Mushroom Fields
- Meadow
- Stony Peak
Cold Biomes/Variants
- Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, Windswept Forest
- Taiga
- Stony Shore
Snow Biomes/Variants
- Snowy Plains
- Ice Spikes
- Snowy Taiga
- Snowy Beach
- Grove
- Snowy Slopes
- Jagged Peaks
- Frozen Peaks
Warm Biomes/Variants
- Desert
- Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna
- Badlands, Wooded Badlands, Eroded Badlands
Aquatic Biomes/Variants
- River, Frozen River
- Ocean, Warm Ocean, Lukewarm Ocean, Deep Lukewarm Ocean, Cold Ocean, Deep Ocean Deep Cold Ocean, Frozen Ocean, Deep Frozen Ocean
Cave Biomes/Variants
- Lush Caves
- Dripstone Caves
Nether Biomes/Variants
- Nether Wastes
- Soul Sand Valley
- Crimson Forest
- Warped Forest
- Basalt Delta
End Biomes/Variants
- The End, Small End Islands, End Barrens, End Midlands, End Highlands.
This list is subject to change, as Mojang occasionally changes and merges biomes for world generation purposes. This has happened as recently as version 1.18, removing "old" biomes such as Old Birch Forest, which were exclusives to Bedrock and Education Editions and were considered obsolete.
However, the existing biomes in 2022's Bedrock Edition are more than enough to keep players occupied and enjoy the game to the fullest.