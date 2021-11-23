List of biomes renamed in Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will come with a ton of new world generation features. The new mountain and cave biomes are the main features of the update since sculk, deep dark cave, and the warden has been held back.

Players will get to see these features with the 1.19 update. Once the 1.18 update is released, the names of quite a few old biomes will be changed.

All renamed biomes in Minecraft 1.18

The developers have decided to rename a few of the old Overworld Minecraft biomes. Here's a list of old biomes next to their new names:

Tall Birch Forest changed to Old Growth Birch Forest

Giant Tree Taiga changed to Old Growth Pine Taiga

Giant Spruce Taiga changed to Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Snowy Tundra changed to Snowy Plains

Jungle Edge changed to Sparse Jungle

Stone Shore changed to Stony Shore

Mountains changed to Windswept Hills

Wooded Mountains changed to Windswept Forest

Gravelly Mountains changed to Windswept Gravelly Hills

Shattered Savanna changed to Windswept Savanna

Wooded Badlands Plateau changed to Wooded Badlands

New biomes in Minecraft 1.18

In Minecraft 1.18, players will be able to explore two new cave biomes and six new mountain sub-biomes.

As world generation heights are being pushed upwards and downwards, the new caves can generate till Y59, and the mountains can rarely generate till Y260 or slightly higher.

The new mountain biomes are meadows, jagged peaks, frozen peaks, stony peaks, groves, and snowy slopes and the new cave biomes are the lush caves and the dripstone caves.

Structures and mobs in new biomes

In the new mountains, players will find villages and pillager outposts. Igloos can sometimes also be seen in the snowy slopes biome.

The dripstone caves are going to be full of hostile mobs. Players are less likely to find them inside lush caves because glow berries can prevent them from spawning. Axolotls will spawn exclusively inside the lush caves.

When is the update coming out?

Almost about a week ago, Mojang announced the release date of the much-awaited Caves & Cliffs update part 2.

It will come out on November 30, 2021, on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox One/Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Windows 10, and Windows 11 and Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

