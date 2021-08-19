List of cave biomes coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft caves have become dull over the years, and to improve them, Mojang has found the perfect solution. They will be releasing new cave biomes that will change how players explore caves forever.

The new biomes will come out with the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update, released this year in winter. For the time being, players can install experimental snapshots and beta versions of the update to check out some of the new features.

All cave biomes coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

1) Lush caves

Lush caves biome (Image via Minecraft)

Lush caves are one of the safest biomes for players to explore. It has a few different flowers and plants that grow naturally inside them. The lush caves generate under azalea trees that are on the surface. Therefore, players can find this cave biome very easily.

Once inside, they will get to see roots and vines hanging from the ceiling and moss, azalea bushes, and grass covering the floors. Glow berries also generate inside the caves hanging on vines that glow and light up the cave. Axolotls will also spawn here, and Minecrafters will find them nowhere else.

2) Dripstone caves

Dripstone cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

These caves are made of regular dripstone blocks and their pointed variants. They will be hanging from the ceiling stalactites and generated as stalagmites on the floor.

Some dripstone caves might also have small water wells of 1x1 block generated on the ground. This biome will be a lot scarier to explore since there is no light source like glow berries.

3) Deep dark caves

Deep dark cave biome (Image via Mojang)

Sadly, not a lot of information has been revealed by Mojang about this cave biome. Some of the confirmed features of this biome are that it will generate in the deepest depths of the overworld below Y level 0, and sculk and the warden will generate inside of it.

Sculk is a new block, and multiple variants of it are expected to be added to Minecraft. One of the sculk blocks is a sculk sensor that can detect vibrations and discharge Redstone signals.

The warden is a unique mob that is blind yet hostile. It has two antenna-like things on its head that work similar to sculk sensors. They help the warden in determining the player's location.

