Top 5 things to know about upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update mob Warden

A new Minecraft version is under development and is expected to be dropped later this year.

After complaining about the dull caves in Minecraft for a long time, players are finally getting new cave biomes. Additionally, the game's mountains are receiving six new sub-biomes.

A new mob called the Warden was also revealed by Mojang during the Minecraft live event that took place last year.

Here are the top five things players should know about the Warden in the upcoming Minecraft update.

Things to know about the Warden mob coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Spawn location

The deep dark cave biome (Image via Mojang)

The Warden will spawn in an upcoming cave biome called the Deep Dark. The deep dark caves will start generating from Y level 0 till the lowest levels of the Overworld.

Apart from the Warden, no other mob can spawn in these caves. These caves may have a small cabin with chests and candles, as shown in the Minecraft 2020 live event.

4) Behavior

The Warden chasing the player (Image via Mojang)

As most players can tell from its appearance, the Warden is a hostile mob. It is blind but can detect the footsteps of players using a sculk sensor-like block on its head.

Players can distract the Warden by throwing projectiles like snow and arrows to create vibrations and sneak away in other directions.

3) Weakness

The Warden taking damage (Image via Mojang)

Whether the Warden is an undead mob is yet to be revealed by Mojang, but one of the developers of Minecraft has said that it will burn in sunlight.

This feature can be changed in future updates.

2) Health points

The Warden has eighty-four health points (forty-two hearts in the game). It means that if a player tries to attack a Warden using an unenchanted Netherite sword, it will take them ten-and-a-half strikes to kill it in Java Edition.

Bedrock Edition players will have to strike the Warden almost ten times to finish it off using the same sword because the damage is higher in Bedrock Edition.

1) Attack strength

The Warden attacking the player (Image via Mojang)

Players are recommended not to pick a fight with the Warden because even though its health is almost the same as an elder guardian, it deals almost twice the damage in one hit.

The Warden can cause thirty-one health points of damage and can easily kill a player with full Netherite armor in two strikes.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh