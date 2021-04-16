List of features arriving in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs' first update

Minecraft's much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update has been split into two parts. The first part of the update is planned for release in summer 2021, while the technically intensive part will arrive at the end of this year.

The much-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update focuses on changing the world generation and renovating mountains and caves. It is the biggest update players of the game have ever encountered.

Unfortunately, the new world generation won't be coming in the first part. After considering its team's health and the remote work situation owing to the global predicament, Mojang had to divide the update and change the release dates accordingly. They are still determined to release lots of new content in the first update however.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs First Update: List of features

Many fans were disappointed after hearing the announcement about the Minecraft update being split into two parts. It's not the end of the world though. Players still have enough to look forward to in the first part of Minecraft Caves and Cliffs.

Even though new biomes, cave/mountain generation, and the creepy Warden are not coming this summer, there are other things to look out for.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs First part: New Mobs

The first part of the Caves and Cliffs update is bringing three new mobs to Minecraft. Axolotls and glow squids are aquatic mobs, whereas goats are habitants of mountains. Here are some facts about these brand new mobs:

Axolotls

Hostile towards all aquatic mobs except turtles and dolphins

Spawn in waterlogged caves

It can be bred using tropical fish

Glow Squids

Glow in dark, passive mobs

drops glow ink sacs, used for crafting glow item frames and making signs glow

Spawns in dark waterlogged caves

Goats

Spawn in mountain biomes

They can easily climb tall mountains by jumping up to 10 blocks high

Drop horns that produce the pillager raid sounds.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs First part: New blocks and items

Mojang is adding almost all the new blocks that were supposed to be part of this update. Players will also come across amethyst geodes while exploring caves.

Check out the list of new blocks and items coming in the first part:

Copper ore and related blocks like oxidized copper, waxed copper, and more.

Players can craft lightning rods and spyglasses

Amethyst block, budding amethyst, and its shards are found in geodes.

Amethyst shards are used for crafting amethyst blocks, spyglass, and tinted glass.

Powdered snow will be available as well

Deepslate and all their other variants

Deepslate ores

Lush cave blocks and dripstone cave blocks

Fans will miss the beautiful deep caves and tall mountains, but on the brighter side, they will receive a lot of new blocks and items.

Mojang has undeniably made the right decision by delaying the technical part of the update. Quality of product is their priority, and due to the size and impact of this update, a rushed game could have been filled to the brim with glitches and bugs.