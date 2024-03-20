List of all fuels in Minecraft

Fuel is one of the most essential resources in Minecraft. Players need coal to make torches to see and stop hostile mobs from farming; they also need fuel to smelt raw iron and gold down into usable metal ingots. These two metals are some of the best crafting materials in the game, especially iron, which is a component in many redstone components used in advanced builds.

Many different items can be used to smelt within the furnace, probably more than one would expect. Detailed below are all the different kinds of fuel in the game, along with when they should be used and which ones are the best for surviving long enough to reach the final boss fight against Minecraft's ender dragon.

Minecraft's real furnace fuels

Coal is the most common fuel source in the game (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to smelting, certain items are more efficient than others. The first category of items that should be used for smelting are those considered real fuel. This includes coal, charcoal, buckets of lava, and even the rods dropped by the blaze mob found in the nether. These items are significantly better at smelting than others and should be the first choice for any player.

The complete list of these types of fuel:

Item Smelts per one Smelts per stack Amount needed to smelt a stack Lava Bucket 100 Does not stack 0.64 Block of Coal 80 5120 0.8 Dried Kelp Block 20 1280 3.2 Blaze Rod 12 768 5.33... Coal/Charcoal 8 512 8

Emergency fuels

Smelting with sticks is a great way to get rid of them after chopping down trees (Image via Mojang)

The remaining kinds of fuel can be categorized as emergency fuel. These types of fuel are not very effective for the resources used. They should only be used in emergencies when coal is scarce or to eliminate old, unwanted wooden items clogging up an automatic Minecraft storage system.

The complete list of all other flammable items, except those with version differences, can be found below.

Item Smelts per one Smelts per stack Amount needed to smelt a stack Any Boat, any Chest Boat 6 Does not stack 10.66... Bamboo Mosaic, bamboo mosaic stairs, chiseled bookshelves, logs, stripped logs, planks, wooden stairs, wooden pressure plates, wooden trapdoors, wooden fences, all crafting stations, storage solutions, wooden redstone components, and banners 1.5 96 42.66... Wooden doors, signs, hanging signs, and wooden tools 1 64 64 Saplings, sticks, dead bushes, azaleas 0.5 32 128 Bamboo and scaffolding 0.25 16 256

Parity fuel differences

The bee blocks can't be used as fuel on Java Edition, unlike Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

These are the items that have different smelting characteristics between versions. As Minecraft Bedrock receives parity updates, this list will probably get shorter, but it currently consists of:

Item Smelts per one Smelts per stack Amount needed to smelt a stack Version/version Bamboo Mosaic Slab 0.75/1.5 48/96 85.33.../42.66... Java/Bedrock Bee Nest and Beehive 1.5 96 42.66... Bedrock Exclusives Block of Bamboo, Block of Stripped Bamboo 1.5 96 42.66... Java Exclusive Overworld Wooden Slab 0.75/1.5 48/96 85.33.../42.66... Java/Bedrock Overworld Wooden Button 0.5/1.5 32/96 128/42.66... Java/Bedrock Mangrove Roots, Ladders 1.5 96 42.66... Java Exclusive Crossbow, Bow 1.5/1 Does not stack 42.66.../64 Java/Bedrock Bowl 0.5/1 32/64 128/64 Java/Bedrock Any Wool 0.5 32 128 Java Exclusive Any Carpet 0.335 21.44 191.04 Java Exclusive

It is worth noting that different versions of the game have varying quality of smelting items. This means that some items are better in one version than another. It is hoped that when the two versions are brought to the same level, the best smelting items from both versions will be combined, giving players better options for emergency smelting.

Considering how long Mojang took to make parity changes to items, it may take some time to address any smelting inconsistencies, just like how Bedrock players needed shovels to craft boats for a long time.