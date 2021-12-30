List of all Hermitcraft Minecraft server members in 2021

Hermitcraft is a popular Minecraft SMP server in which a plethora of Minecraft content creators record content for platforms such as YouTube and Twitch TV.

Not just anyone can join Hermitcraft, however. It's a heavily whitelisted community that is only reserved for Minecraft content creators with a large social media following. Some of the most famous Hermitcraft members boast millions of YouTube subscribers and Twitch followers.

Those interested in exactly who the current Hermitcraft members are can check out the helpful list below, which will highlight all of the Hermitcraft members that are active on the server.

Who the members of the Hermitcraft Minecraft SMP server?

To start with, it should be noted that the current members of the Hermitcraft server are frequently changing. This is because some content creators stop recording or become inactive.

There are currently 26 Hermitcraft members that are whitelisted to play the server. These members are known as "Hermits" and are as follows:

List of all current Hermitcraft members:

Bdouble0100 - YouTube Subsribers: 1.8 million

- YouTube Subsribers: 1.8 million Cubfan135 - YouTube Subscribers: 822 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 822 thousand Docm77 - YouTube Subscribers: 930 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 930 thousand EthosLab - YouTube Subscribers: 2.3 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 2.3 million FalseSymmetry - YouTube Subscribers: 423 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 423 thousand GeminiTay - YouTube Subscribers: 1.3 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1.3 million GoodTimesWithScar - YouTube Subscribers: 1.7 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1.7 million Grian - YouTube Subscribers: 7.3 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 7.3 million Hypnotized - YouTube Subscribers: 387 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 387 thousand iJevin - YouTube Subscribers: 777 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 777 thousand ImpulseSV - YouTube Subscribers: 1.1 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1.1 million Iskall85 - YouTube Subscribers: 1.6 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1.6 million JoeHills - YouTube Subscribers: 147 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 147 thousand Kerails - YouTube Subscribers: 2.3 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 2.3 million MumboJumbo - YouTube Subscribers: 8 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 8 million PearlsescentMoon - YouTube Subscribers: 537 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 537 thousand Rendog - YouTube Subscribers: 657 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 657 thousand StressMonster101 - YouTube Subscribers: 322 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 322 thousand TangoTek - YouTube Subscribers: 1 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1 million TinFoilChef - YouTube Subscribers: 103 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 103 thousand VintageBeef - YouTube Subscribers: 1.5 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1.5 million Welsknight - YouTube Subscribers: 552 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 552 thousand xBcrafted - YouTube Subscribers: 365 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 365 thousand XisumaVoid - YouTube Subscribers: 1.7 million

- YouTube Subscribers: 1.7 million ZedaphPlays - YouTube Subscribers: 252 thousand

- YouTube Subscribers: 252 thousand ZombieCleo - YouTube Subscribers: 282 thousand

How to join the Hermitcraft Minecraft SMP server?

As of right now, the Hermitcraft server is completely private, meaning only whitelisted approved members can play on it. This is to prevent griefing and interference from members of the public.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are, however, a bunch of good public alternatives to the Hermitcraft Minecraft SMP server, which can be found here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish