List of mobs that were removed from Minecraft

Over the decade since Minecraft has been released, the game has seen many changes. Included in those changes are the removal of features that the game developers feel no longer serve a purpose in the game.

Minecraft is also full of many mobs, and not every creature implemented into the game has survived the test of time. The following is a list of every mob that was once incorporated into Minecraft but has since been deleted, along with a description of what they were.

Every Minecraft mob that has been removed from the game

Human

Human mobs (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The human was one of the original Minecraft mobs that resembled the Steve skin. Humans would spawn in large groups and move around with odd and flailing movements.

Beast Boy

The Beast Boy mob (Image via Minecraft Forum)

This mob was seemingly inspired by the Teen Titans character of the same name, as it had a similar appearance. It had the same code as the human mob, albeit with a different skin. Beast Boy was coded for Java Edition Indev, but was never officially released in any version of Minecraft.

Black Steve

The Black Steve mob can be seen in the above video, originally posted by Minecraft creator Notch.

Similar to Beast Boy, Black Steve had the same code for a human mob, just with a different appearance. It had white hair and dark skin. Also used for Java Edition Indev, Black Steve was only seen in gameplay to the public for two days before being removed.

Steve

Various Steve mobs (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Not to be confused with the modern day Steve skin, the Steve mob had the exact same Minecraft lifespan and details as its counterpart, Black Steve. Conversely, this mob had dark hair and light skin. Both mobs were used only as testing for the game developers.

Rana

Many Rana mobs (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Rana is yet another mob with the same code as a human. This mob is animated in the same style as Beast Boy, Black Steve, and Steve, except Rana notably wears an adorable frog hat to stand out amongst the rest. Rana has become a Minecraft fan favorite amongst players despite being removed from the game.

April Fool’s Day Mobs

Minecraft April Fool's Day Mobs (Images via Minecraft Wiki)

On April 1st 2013, Mojang released an April Fool’s Day version of Minecraft with temporary changes to the game as a prank on the player base. With this version came new mobs that were soon removed after the prank had been concluded.

The Minecraft April Fool’s Day mobs were:

Love Golem - A pink iron golem with a heart on it

- A pink iron golem with a heart on it Pink Wither - A friendly, pinkish purple version of the Wither boss that restored health rather than inflicted damage

A friendly, pinkish purple version of the Wither boss that restored health rather than inflicted damage Pony - A pig mob but with a horse-like skin

A pig mob but with a horse-like skin Redstone Bug - A red silverfish that would spawn due to a redstone error

A red silverfish that would spawn due to a redstone error Smiling Creeper - A creeper with its mouth turned upside into a smile that would explode with poppies instead of an actual explosion

A creeper with its mouth turned upside into a smile that would explode with poppies instead of an actual explosion Diamond Chicken - A blue chicken that would lay lapis lazuli and diamonds rather than eggs

