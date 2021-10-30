List of music discs available in Minecraft (2021)

Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows its players to do a lot of different things. From building unbelievably huge houses to creating automatic farms, the possibilities are endless. One of the coolest features in Minecraft are the music discs.

These are items that play music when used. Music discs are uncraftable, and players can obtain them only from creeper drops or the loot chests of a few structures such as strongholds, dungeons, bastions, and woodland mansions. If the player gets lucky, they might also find a music disc inside buried treasures.

Every music disc in Minecraft

Here's a list of every music disc available in Minecraft:

13: This music disc resembles the sounds players often hear in the caves of Minecraft. Chests of dungeons and woodland mansions may have this music disc.

Cat: It is a light looping melody played on a soft synth. Like 13, players can find this one only in the chests of woodland mansions, dungeons, and creeper drops.

Blocks: This one has a shuffling waltz rhythm. Players can obtain the "blocks" music disc only from creeper drops.

Chirp: This music disc contains a retro tune. In the background, players can hear a sample from the 1970 MATTEL Bossa Nova Style Program Disc. Like the previous disc, the only source of this disc is creeper drops.

Far: This is one of the most relaxing music discs in the game. It can only be obtained through creeper drops.

Mall: This disc contains music played on a kalimba and a few other instruments. No structure's loot chest can have this item.

Mellohi: This slow music often leaves players with pensive sadness. Mellohi can be obtained from creeper drops or buried treasures.

Stal: This is a jazz-like piece played on a piano, and the only source of this music disc is creeper drops.

Strad: The main melody on this music disc is played on a steelpan. The only source of the "Strad* music disc is creeper drops.

Ward: This music disc has an excerpt from Chopin's Funeral March that is played on a synth organ. Creepers can drop this when killed by a skeleton or a stray.

11: This record begins with vinyl static, followed by sounds of walking, breaking blocks, and heavy breathing. The music disc "11" does not generate in any loot chest.

Wait: This music disc is an upbeat remix of "Minecraft" with a cheerful tone. Like mellohi, wait can be found in buried treasure chests. Creepers also drop it.

Pigstep: This is the rarest and one of the most famous music discs in Minecraft currently. It only generates in the loot chests of bastions.

As of version 1.17, there are 13 music discs currently in the game. However, a highly anticipated new music disc called "Otherside" will be added with the next update that will come out this year. Players can listen to it in the latest snapshots.

