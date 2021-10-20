Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w42a for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

After revealing the Minecraft 1.19 update, developers have again started working on 1.18 snapshots. The 21w42a snapshot is out and can be played on all computers with the Java Edition launcher installed. They call this one a musical snapshot because it introduces new music for Caves & Cliffs part 2.

During Minecraft Live 2021, the developers revealed that the 1.18 update's release date is close and should come out in a month or two. They said that they are almost done working on the main features of the update. Right now, the developers are focused on smoother biome generation.

All changes in Minecraft 1.18 snapshot 21w42a

Before trying out this snapshot, it is recommended that players create backups of their old world. If they try to play a world created in older versions of Minecraft, it may get corrupted.

Changes made in 21w42a compared to the previous snapshot

World generation has been tweaked.

The world spawn selection algorithm has been reworked. It will now spawn players according to climate parameters.

World generation changes

Lava springs can now generate in mountains and snowy terrain.

When the player explores terrains generated above Y192, they will no longer come across water springs. Water springs have also been made slightly less common than they used to be.

Gold generated in the badlands biome is higher up in Y levels.

Music

New music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka has been added. It can be heard in the overworld(in survival mode) and in the main menu.

A new music disc from Lena Raine titled 'Otherside' has been added. Players can find it rarely in corridor chests of Strongholds and even more rarely in chests of Dungeons.

Technical changes

Light and barrier particles have been replaced with block_marker.

Main bugs fixed in snapshot 21w42a

Players no longer spawn inside icebergs or at the highest level.

Beaches generating between desert and ocean have been fixed.

The player does not spawn on the surface of the world when min_y is greater than 0.

