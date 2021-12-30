List of all new blocks added to Minecraft in 2021

2021 has been a huge year for Minecraft. Not only was it the first video game to ever surpass one trillion views on YouTube, but it also had two huge updates in one year. 2021 saw the game jump from 1.16 to 1.18 and completely change the game.

While the 1.17 and 1.18 update were two halves of a whole update, it was still a massive update. They both made significant changes to the entire game and added a ton of new things, including a lot of new blocks. Here are all of them.

New Minecraft blocks added in 1.17 and 1.18 updates

Copper was a big addition in Minecraft 1.17 and it added a lot of new blocks to the game. For starters, raw copper can be crafted into a block. Copper ingots can be crafted into blocks as well. Those blocks can oxidize and result in several different stages of copper blocks.

Amethyst was another 1.17 addition. The existence of amethyst in Minecraft adds a lot of blocks. Calcite surrounds the geode in which amethyst is found. Amethyst blocks can be crafted, too.

Dripstone blocks were added in 1.17 and then dripstone caves became a feature in the 1.18 update. Deepslate, which now spawns below Y level 0, was added in 1.17 as well.

1.18 added very few blocks because it focused on other parts of the game (Image via Minecraft)

Deepslate ores are any ores (iron, gold, copper, redstone, lapis lazuli, diamond) that spawn below Y level 0, and they were added in 1.17. Tuff can also be gound underground thanks to the 1.17 update.

Powdered snow, while not a physical block (players can sink into it and freeze) was also added. In total, including the Minecraft blocks that can be crafted out of other blocks, 91 new blocks arrived in 1.17.

Azalea bushes and mossy blocks have been added in 1.18, being one of the few blocks that made it in this update. 1.18 focused mainly on world generation, so not many blocks got added.

