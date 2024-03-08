"Love it": Minecraft players react to new wolf variants

Wolves are one of the favorite tamable mobs that players keep as pets, and the addition of their variants in Minecraft was something warmly welcomed by the fans. Expressing their joy, Redditors recently reacted to Mojang Studios adding new wolf variants to the game. The new wolves are currently added through snapshot 24w10a, which means they will soon be officially added to the game.

Soon after the snapshot went live, many Minecraft players expressed their delight in getting new wolf variants. One user expressed:

"Love it. Bout time we got some variety in this area."

Minecraft Redditors discuss new wolf variants coming to the game in future updates

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

A Redditor named 'BestialCreeper' posted a picture showcasing every new wolf variant. Mojang Studios added eight new wolves that will spawn in different biomes.

Ashen wolf will spawn in the snowy taiga.

will spawn in the snowy taiga. Black wolf will spawn in the old-growth pine taiga.

will spawn in the old-growth pine taiga. Chestnut wolf will spawn in the old-growth spruce taiga.

will spawn in the old-growth spruce taiga. Rusty wolf will spawn in the sparse jungle.

will spawn in the sparse jungle. Snowy wolf will spawn in the grove.

will spawn in the grove. Spotted wolf will spawn in the savanna plateau.

will spawn in the savanna plateau. Striped wolf will spawn in the wooded badlands.

will spawn in the wooded badlands. Woods wolf will spawn in the forest.

The Reddit post was enough for the Minecraft community to discuss the new wolf variants at length. Within a day, the post received more than 13,000 upvotes and over 600 comments.

Players were delighted to see the new wolves and excitedly talked about the different breeds. Before the snapshot, new dogs were only possible through mods.

Users also appreciated the recent snapshots Mojang Studios has released, with great features for upcoming updates.

Comment byu/BestialCreeper from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BestialCreeper from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Users discussed how wolves will now spawn in different biomes like savannah, snowy taiga, etc. Previously, regular wolves used to spawn solely in forests.

Comment byu/BestialCreeper from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Though players appreciated the new variants, they eagerly started brainstorming for even more wolf variants in Minecraft. While one mentioned a spotted hyena variant, another talked about an oversized dire wolf.

Comment byu/BestialCreeper from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BestialCreeper from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Since Minecraft has loads of mods that can alter almost any feature of the game, one user simply asked whether the post was legit and official.

Comment byu/BestialCreeper from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many players on the subreddit were delighted to see new wolf variants in the latest snapshot version. They could soon be added to either the 1.20.5 or 1.21 update. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments about the new pets.