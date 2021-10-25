How to make lingering potions in Minecraft

Minecraft has its very own magic in the game. The popular open-world survival game allows players to do all kinds of sorcery, and one of them is making various kinds of potions.

Apart from drinkable and splashable potions, there is a third kind of potion called the lingering potions. This potion not only affects those who get hit by it but also lingers on the surface for some time, acting as a landmine and elongating the potion's life.

Minecraft players can make lingering potions by fighting the Ender dragon in the End realm

Lingering potions are very unique, but they are tough to brew. To make a lingering potion, players will first need to go to the End realm and fight the Ender dragon. Ender dragon shoots dragon's breath which spreads on the floor. It can be collected in a glass bottle. This will be our first and most important ingredient. Without it, players can't make lingering potions.

Next, players will have to make any type of splash potion with a particular effect. It can be brewed by taking any normal potion and brewing it again with gunpowder. This will create a splash potion which itself can be thrown at enemies to affect them.

But for the potion to splash and linger for some time, dragon's breath needs to be mixed with any splash potion to form the lingering potion. Mainly, to make lingering potion, dragon's breath, any splash potion, and blaze powder are needed.

Different lingering potions have different time limits for the effects. This can affect any entity that will come near the area where the lingering potion is thrown. Lingering potions create clouds made out of the potion, covering a 3-block radius then reducing to zero depending on the time duration.

Lingering potions can also be crafted with arrows to make special ones with a particular potion effect on them. They can be shot far away to create that same lingering effect when they hit any target.

