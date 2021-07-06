Minecraft 1.17.2 update on Android devices (Pocket Edition): File size, new features for Bedrock, link, and more

The Minecraft 1.17.2 update is out and available for all Bedrock devices like Xbox, iOS, and Android. It is a minor update released to fix the lack of diamond ore in Bedrock Edition.

The Minecraft 1.17 update was the first part of the Caves and Cliffs update announced at the Minecon 2020 live event. Since the update was split, the 1.17 release only included new mobs, items, and blocks. No world generation change happened in this update.

whats the best way to find diamonds on bedrock 1.17? ill literally be mining for hours and find like 2 — frey ☆ 🐷💤 #0.5 (@avoshi3) July 4, 2021

However, diamond ore generation was affected in the 1.17 update. Many players reported a lack of diamonds while playing Minecraft 1.17. This issue had to be addressed quickly as diamonds are among the most valuable resources in the game. Mojang released the 1.17.2 update to revert diamond ore generation to how it was in 1.16.

Minecraft 1.17.2 update on Android devices (Pocket Edition)

The Minecraft 1.17.2 update was released on June 22nd for Pocket Edition. This update is available for free to players already owning a copy of Minecraft PE.

The overall size of the 1.17.2 update is around 120 Mb, but it may vary for each device. After installation, the game size can increase and reach up to 300-400 Mb. Therefore, players are advised to have enough storage space.

Follow these steps to download the Minecraft 1.17.2 update:

Open Google PlayStore.on the device. Type Minecraft on search bar and go to Minecraft page. Players can also click here to get redirected to Minecraft's official page on PlayStore. If the game is already downloaded, players will be able to see an "Update" button. Click on the button to download 1.17.2. Once the update is downloaded, players can upgrade their 1.17 worlds to 1.17.1.

Since this is an official update, players can move their worlds to 1.17.1 without worrying about world corruption. Players looking for diamonds will be able to find them in new chunks. Areas loaded in version 1.17 are not affected by this patch.

Changes in Minecraft 1.17.2 update

As mentioned earlier, the 1.17.2 update focuses on fixing the diamond ore generation. There was a scarcity of diamond ore veins in most chunks in Bedrock Edition. On the other hand, andesite and diorite were generating in high amounts.

Devs: Slightly Tweak Diamond Ore distribution

Players: Diamonds changed forever!

Devs: Not significantly

Players: Level 5 best level!

Devs: No. That's not correct. There's little change.

Players: New Diamond meta!?!

Devs: uggghhhhh.....



My heart goes out to the MC devs. — cubfan135 (@cubfan135) June 30, 2021

Mojang fixed this unintentional change in the 1.17.2 release. Diamond vein generation has now been changed back to how it was in version 1.16.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Gautham Balaji