Minecraft 1.17.2 update for Bedrock: List of fixes, diamond generation change, and more

Minecraft Bedrock Edition received the 1.17.2 update pretty early compared to the Java Edition. Bedrock Edition is famous for having tons of bugs. Developers always try to fix significant bugs, as soon as they are discovered.

Minecraft 1.17 version was the first phase of the Caves and Cliffs update. As Mojang announced in April, this update focused on bringing "some cute and fun mobs, cool items, and new blocks." No world generation change happened in this update. But for some reason, the diamond generation decreased in Minecraft Bedrock.

Many players spent hours only discovering a few diamond ore veins. The lack of diamonds was a severe issue as it's one of the most useful and valuable ores in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.17.2 update for Bedrock

Minecraft 1.17.2 for Bedrock Edition fixes the diamond problem players have been facing since the 1.17 update. It was released on June 22nd for all devices, including Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, and more.

It just fixes two issues related to world generation:

Diamond ore became extremely rare in 1.17. They are back to normal now.

Diorite and andesite became far too common. In 1.17.2, their generation has been reduced.

These two are the only issues addressed in this update. Many fans expected candles in 1.17.2. Sadly, they will arrive in a future release. As for now, players can enjoy mining diamonds without encountering too many diorite and andesite.

However, before starting a long mining session, players should know which areas are affected by this update. World generation changes do not affect areas loaded in the 1.17 version. This means that even if a player updates to 1.17.2, they won't find more diamonds in areas created in 1.17.

I was beginning to wonder if #Minecraft 1.17.2 really fixed the 💎 problem pic.twitter.com/8lHbm6cWin — JamesQMurphy (@JamesQMurphy) July 3, 2021

To experience the diamond fix, players will have to travel to newly unloaded areas in version 1.17.2. It might be difficult for players who have already explored tons of new places. An easy way to travel to new areas would be using nether portals. Since one block distance in nether is eight in the overworld, players can travel thousands of blocks by covering only a few hundred.

Edited by Gautham Balaji