Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs 1st update: Expected release schedule, confirmed features, and more

Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update has been split into two parts. Considering the Minecraft team's health and technical challenges, Mojang has decided to release the technically complex part later this year.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is the most extensive update fans of the game have ever seen. After spectacular nether revamps, Mojang is ready to change the entire overworld. This update focuses on adding new caves and mountain biomes. Sadly, the new biomes are not included in the first part.

The first update will add copper ore, geodes, new blocks, and mobs. The build limit will stay the same, and there won't be any big caves and mountains. Here's everything to know about the first part of Caves and Cliffs update.

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs 1st update

Expected Release Schedule

Image via Minecraft

The update will release as per the same schedule. Fans are going to receive the first part of Caves and Cliffs in the summer of 2021. The second part of the update, featuring the world generation changes, is planned to be released at the end of 2021.

Mojang will take "some deep dives into the summer update over the coming weeks," probably hinting at the final Minecraft snapshots and beta releases.

Confirmed Features

Image via Minecraft

Even though world-generation changes won't be coming in the first update, many new blocks and mobs are set to be added.

New mobs coming in the first update:

Axolotls: hostile to aquatic mobs and spawns in flooded caves

Glow Squids: glows in the dark and spawns in dark flooded caves

Goats: Habitants of mountains who love ramming their heads on blocks and mobs/players

Image via Minecraft

Mojang developers are also sad to announce the delay of new caves and mountains. Players will still be able to enjoy many new blocks and items in the first update.

Block of Amethyst, budding amethyst, and amethyst clutter available in geodes.

Calcite and smooth basalt are also found on the outer layers of geodes.

Mining copper, iron, and gold ore drop raw ores.

Copper ore is commonly found at height level 96 and generates between the bottom of the world and Y 192.

Players can smelt raw copper to get copper ingots used for making lightning rods and various copper blocks.

Many other new blocks are coming as well, including pointed dripstone, dripstone blocks, moss, azalea, deepslate, tuff, and more.

Mojang has delayed the difficult world generation part of the update due to its technical difficulties. Fans will have to wait a few more months before they can officially test out the new biomes in Minecraft.