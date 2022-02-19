Minecraft 1.18.2 pre-release 1: Full list of changes revealed

This week seems to be a lot busier than usual for Minecraft developers. After pushing out a massive experimental snapshot yesterday featuring some of the most awaited features, Mojang has now released the first pre-release for the upcoming 1.18.2 update.
The two-part Caves & Cliffs update was the biggest update in Minecraft's history. It added many massive changes to the Overworld and completely overhauled it. But all of this also brought lots of bugs and issues.
After releasing the 1.18.1 bug fix update, Mojang will soon be releasing the 1.18.2 to fix more bugs. Here are the patch notes for the first preview release of the 1.18.2 update.
Minecraft 1.18.2 pre-release 1 patch notes
Change in 1.18.2 pre-release 1
- Players running Minecraft in a 32-bit environment will receive a warning about the end of 32-bit environment support in future
Technical changes in the new 1.18.2 pre-release 1
- Players can now add custom structures in experimental datapacks
- The data pack version is now 9
- Locate and locatebiome commands now support tags
- The locate command's parameter is now a configured structure rather than a structure type. For example, players can now use /locate shipwreck_beached or /locate village_desert.
- A lot of the cave generation can now be configured using datapacks
Configurable caves
- A new registry has been added for Density functions
- Noise settings received a new field noise_router, see the folder named worldgen/noise_settings in the worldgen report
- Noise router now wires data-driven parts of the cave generation with the rest of the game code
Configured structures and structure sets
Minecraft now generates and stores data-driven configured structures.
- Players can add new structure sets using experimental datapacks
- The feature field in location predicates now references a configured feature
- The exploration_map loot table function destination field is now a configured feature tag ID
- The exploration_map loot table function no longer automatically sets the display name of the map
Side effects
Some gameplay oddities have been affected by the above changes:
- Dolphins will now accurately pick the closest structure regardless of the type
- Bastion Remnant bounding boxes are now slightly more accurate to the shape of the structure
This pre-release also fixes several bugs. Interested players can check out the bug fixes in the official announcement. If no major bugs are discovered, Mojang will release the update on February 28.