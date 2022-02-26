Minecraft 1.18.2 release date and time for all regions

Minecraft Java Edition is preparing to receive one final bug fix update before Mojang starts releasing snapshots for The Wild Update. The upcoming 1.18.2 update addresses loads of bugs and issues while bringing new interesting features.

It has been over three months since the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs Part II update release. It brought massive unimaginable changes to the Overworld by completely overhauling the world generation. As usual, there were tons of new bugs in Minecraft.

Developers quickly released version 1.18.1 to fix major bugs and will soon release 1.18.2 to fix more bugs. Mojang has already revealed the expected release date for the new update.

Minecraft 1.18.2 update release date and time

Since the 1.18.1 update, Mojang has released several snapshots and pre-releases for the 1.18.2 update. Yesterday, the developers announced the first Release Candidate for the next update.

The arrival of the Release Candidate means the game is ready for the official launch. Unless any new major bug is discovered, the release candidate will be pushed as part of the 1.18.2 update.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime Time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18.2! Here's a super-quick video rundown of what changed! youtube.com/watch?v=fCxLlC… Time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18.2! Here's a super-quick video rundown of what changed! youtube.com/watch?v=fCxLlC…

As per the official announcement, the1.18.2 update will release on February 28, i.e., Monday, if no new bugs are found. Like previous updates, players can expect the 1.18.2 update to be available for download around 10 AM EST. Here are the timings for players from other corners of the world:

7 AM PST

9 AM CST

3 PM GMT

8:30 PM IST

12 AM JST

The timings may vary as no official release time has been announced. However, players can expect the 1.18.2 update to be out around the aforementioned timings.

What's new in the 1.18.2 update?

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl The release candidate for 1.18.2 is here! If nothing critical pops up, you should be seeing 1.18.2 go live on Monday. Enjoy your weekend! minecraft.net/article/minecr… The release candidate for 1.18.2 is here! If nothing critical pops up, you should be seeing 1.18.2 go live on Monday. Enjoy your weekend! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Here are some of the major additions coming in the Minecraft 1.18.2 update:

Added Spline density function

Added a new tag called biomes in configured structure files

Added /placefeature command

Small improvement to debug screen

Many new tags

Changes to /locate and /locatebiome commands

Spaces after or before seed are now trimmed

So far, Minecraft 1.18.2 will be addressing 92 bugs and issues. If more bugs are found, developers will have to release another release candidate. Hopefully, Mojang won't have to delay the 1.18.2 update.

Edited by Saman