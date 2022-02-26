×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft 1.18.2 release date and time for all regions

Minor bug fix update will release soon (Image via u/Argentum_28 on Reddit)
Minor bug fix update will release soon (Image via u/Argentum_28 on Reddit)
Manish Kumar Choudhary
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Feature

Minecraft Java Edition is preparing to receive one final bug fix update before Mojang starts releasing snapshots for The Wild Update. The upcoming 1.18.2 update addresses loads of bugs and issues while bringing new interesting features.

It has been over three months since the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs Part II update release. It brought massive unimaginable changes to the Overworld by completely overhauling the world generation. As usual, there were tons of new bugs in Minecraft.

Developers quickly released version 1.18.1 to fix major bugs and will soon release 1.18.2 to fix more bugs. Mojang has already revealed the expected release date for the new update.

Minecraft 1.18.2 update release date and time

Since the 1.18.1 update, Mojang has released several snapshots and pre-releases for the 1.18.2 update. Yesterday, the developers announced the first Release Candidate for the next update.

The arrival of the Release Candidate means the game is ready for the official launch. Unless any new major bug is discovered, the release candidate will be pushed as part of the 1.18.2 update.

Time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18.2! Here's a super-quick video rundown of what changed! youtube.com/watch?v=fCxLlC…

As per the official announcement, the1.18.2 update will release on February 28, i.e., Monday, if no new bugs are found. Like previous updates, players can expect the 1.18.2 update to be available for download around 10 AM EST. Here are the timings for players from other corners of the world:

  • 7 AM PST
  • 9 AM CST
  • 3 PM GMT
  • 8:30 PM IST
  • 12 AM JST

The timings may vary as no official release time has been announced. However, players can expect the 1.18.2 update to be out around the aforementioned timings.

What's new in the 1.18.2 update?

The release candidate for 1.18.2 is here! If nothing critical pops up, you should be seeing 1.18.2 go live on Monday. Enjoy your weekend! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

Here are some of the major additions coming in the Minecraft 1.18.2 update:

  • Added Spline density function
  • Added a new tag called biomes in configured structure files
  • Added /placefeature command
  • Small improvement to debug screen
  • Many new tags
  • Changes to /locate and /locatebiome commands
  • Spaces after or before seed are now trimmed
Also Read Article Continues below

So far, Minecraft 1.18.2 will be addressing 92 bugs and issues. If more bugs are found, developers will have to release another release candidate. Hopefully, Mojang won't have to delay the 1.18.2 update.

Edited by Saman
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी