Minecraft 1.18.2 pre-release 3 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

With its release date approaching, Minecraft developers have sped up developments for the upcoming bug-fix update for Java Edition. The version 1.18.2 update will address several bugs and issues since the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs update release.

Mojang has released many new snapshots for the 1.18.2 update in the past several weeks. The snapshot stage has now ended as developers have started releasing preview versions.

Today, Mojang announced the third pre-release for the 1.18.2 update. Like the previous two pre-releases, it also features nothing but new bug fixes.

Minecraft 1.18.2 pre-release 3 patch notes

Adrian Östergård @adrian_ivl Another pre-release for 1.18.2 is now going out. A few more bugs fixed. minecraft.net/article/minecr… Another pre-release for 1.18.2 is now going out. A few more bugs fixed. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The following bugs have been fixed in the recently released Minecraft 1.18.2 pre-release 3:

Glow berries and glow lichen generation does not lead to light updates across chunk borders.

Cannot double click to join a realm server.

/locate command not working correctly in Flat Worlds.

When joining or creating a new world, the game output and server console are spammed and logged with “Creating a MIN function between two non-overlapping inputs” when joining or creating a new world.

Crash when loading singleplayer screen due to StackOverflowError in net.minecraft.nbt.CompoundTag$1.skip.

The world freezes on super flat worlds when using the /locate command to find a pillager outpost.

Explorer maps pointing to custom structures can cause the server to hang.

Developers yesterday released a second pre-release for the 1.18.2 update. Players who missed it can check the patch notes for the second pre-release to learn about the upcoming update:

Pre-release 2

Bugs fixed in version 1.18.2 pre-release 2

Unable to switch to "Copyright Mojang AB. Do not distribute" using the Tab key

Stronghold structures can generate in custom biome - The Void

Superflat worlds cannot be developed without using presets

An empty generator-settings string crashes the server when starting up

Nether fortress mobs can spawn outside of fortresses' structure

Technical change in version 1.18.2 pre-release 2

A new density function called spline has been added that allows players to express any function using a cubic spline.

The Minecraft 1.18.2 update was announced for release on February 28, Monday. Players can expect a few pre-releases before the weekend if developers discover more bugs. After the 1.18.2 update, Mojang may finally start releasing more snapshots for The Wild Update.

