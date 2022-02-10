Minecraft 1.18.20.25 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

After releasing a bug fix update yesterday, Mojang is back with a new Minecraft Bedrock beta patch. The latest beta version, 1.18.20.25, brings some changes to frogs, froglights, and goat horns, along with many technical updates.

While Java Edition is yet to receive any 1.19 snapshots, the development of The Wild Update is going slow and steady on Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Bedrock players have received many betas featuring mobs, blocks, and items for the 1.19 update.

In beta 1.18.20.25, there aren't many changes to experimental features. However, players will find lots of parity and bug fixes in the new beta. Here are the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.20.25 beta.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.20.25 beta update has now been released

Experimental features

Frog spawn

Frog Spawn is no longer invisible when viewed from below.

Turtles and frogs can now be tempted vertically.

Froglight

Froglight are no longer rotated randomly and have new textures.

Goat horn

Players can now hear a new sound when a goat's horn breaks off.

A new animation is now shown when using the Goat Horn in both first and third-person POV.

Non-experimental features and bugs fixed

Gameplay

Removed water from the extra block when placing an Amethyst cluster.

Temporarily reverted fix for Coral Fan pathing.

Improved hunger depletion rate to better match Java Edition.

Players can now properly lose hunger when swimming or sprinting.

Players lose significantly less hunger when jumping.

Players can now tweak exhaustion rates in Behaviour Packs.

Mobs

Fixed a bug where mobs were not protected from fire damage by Fire Resistance effect.

Mobs that are inside a boat, for example, can no longer use JumpToBlockGoal.

User Interface

Crouch state now resets when the player dies to avoid getting stuck in crouch state after respawning.

Resource Packs tab in new Create New World screen is now available.

Vanilla parity

Villagers

Clerics now offer glowstone blocks instead of Glowstone Dust.

Fishermen Boat trades now change their wood type based on villager's biome type.

Weaponsmith enchanted sword trade moved to Novice level.

Armorer Diamond trade is now moved to Journeyman level.

Command

Using /playanimation command now updates inventory character and paper doll.

Other than these, Minecraft Beta 1.18.20.25 brings a variety of technical updates related to graphics, the GameTest framework, and more. Interested players can read the official Minecraft beta patch notes to learn about all the new changes and features.

