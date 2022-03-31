Minecraft 1.18.30.32 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

It has been a week since the release of the last Minecraft beta. Mojang has now released another new beta for Bedrock Edition players. Developments for The Wild Update are going at a decent pace as both Java and Bedrock Edition are getting snapshots and betas every week.

This week's Bedrock beta introduces the Warden and Ancient Cities. Both are two of the prime attractions of the 1.19 update. In the experimental snapshot released around a month ago, Java players already tested the Warden and Ancient Cities.

With the release of beta 1.18.30.32, Bedrock players can finally experience the true horror of deep dark caves. Mojang has also released preview 1.18.30.33, bringing the same changes and features as beta 1.18.30.32. Without further ado, here are Minecraft patch notes for the new beta/preview.

Minecraft beta 1.18.30.32 patch notes

New features

Added the warden

Added the ancient city

The warden

Deep Dark's terrifying inhabitant has finally made its way to the Minecraft Bedrock Edition. After scaring many Java players, the Warden is ready to cause nightmares to Bedrock players. The Warden, an "unstoppable force of nature," can spawn in Deep Dark caves and Ancient Cities.

Players who have been keeping up with Java snapshots will already be aware of its nature. The Warden in Bedrock Edition is similar to the one available in Java Edition. Like the Wither boss, many players expected the Warden to be more challenging in Bedrock Edition. Luckily, that's not the case, as they seem to have the same stats in both editions.

Ancient Cities

Ancient City is a new structure coming to Minecraft with The Wild Update. These creepy structures are exclusive to Deep Dark Caves. In Ancient Cities, players can find rare resources like new enchantments, sculk blocks, and more.

Ancient Cities are arguably the most dangerous structures as the Warden can spawn there. Since these are only generated at the bottom of the Overworld, players will probably not find them by mistake.

Known issues

Ancient Cities can sometimes extend outside of Deep Dark Caves.

Parts of ancient cities may get destroyed by water aquifers.

Gameplay fixes

Fixed a crash issue that could occur when getting hit by a falling block while wearing a helmet.

Fixed entities disappearances when importing worlds converted from legacy Console Edition.

Mobs with knockback resistance (e.g., zoglin or ravager) now receive less knockback when attacked by iron golem mob.

Fixed end city feature generation in The End dimension.

Fixes related to UI

Fixed issue where info and buttons were not visible for installed skin packs.

Fixed being unable to leave the Emote Wheel screen using touch controls.

Players can download the latest Minecraft beta/preview to test the above features and changes. Interested players can go through the official patch notes here to learn in detail about the Warden and the Ancient City.

