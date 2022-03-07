How to download Minecraft Deep Dark Experimental Snapshot

Minecraft receives updates at regular intervals to keep the game fresh and add new content. The Java Edition has its own pre-testing system that consists of snapshots, experimental builds, and pre-releases. The latest of these was released in mid-February, known as the 1.19 Deep Dark Experimental Snapshot.

The snapshot was aptly named "A Very Scary Snapshot." It added the highly anticipated Deep Dark features to the game, including: the Deep Dark biome, the Ancient City structure, the Warden mob, and some new blocks found deep underground.

In this article, we explain how to download the new snapshot.

Steps to download “A Very Scary Snapshot” in Minecraft

While it is quite a simple process, the installation may seem tricky to newer players. The following steps break down the process of installing and launching the new snapshot for Java Edition.

Navigate to this link.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Download this zip file” option. This will download the file for the snapshot onto the player’s system.

Unzip/extract the downloaded zip file.

Move the resulting folder into the “versions” subfolder inside the .minecraft folder.

Launch the game's launcher.

Click on the “Installations” tab.

Make sure the “Modded” box is checked. It can be found under the “Versions” tab.

Click on “New Installation”.

Give a custom name to the new installation and select “pending 1.19_deep_dark_experimental_snapshot-1” from the drop-down version menu.

Click on “Create”.

Click on the “Play” tab on the top left.

Select the 1.19 snapshot installation from the installations on the left of the “PLAY” button.

Launch the game and get ready to face the Warden.

The title of the snapshot is solely tailored around the Warden in Minecraft, as the mob is what makes the biome so terrifying to explore. The added effect of darkness, and the fact that players need to remain stealthy the entire time while exploring the biome, are factors that set the mood and turn vanilla Minecraft into something of a horror game.

The snapshot also adds a new enchantment that helps a good deal when it comes to using stealth for movement. The “Swift Sneak” enchantment allows players to crouch and move at the same pace as their walking speed. This allows for a better display of stealth and helps the player get adapted to their surroundings within the Deep Dark.

Other additions to the game with this snapshot include:

Reinforced Deepslate

Sculk

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Shrieker

Sculk Vein

Minecraft’s 1.19 update, titled “The Wild,” is up there with some of the most innovative updates to the game in a while. While each one has added some new features or overhauls to the game, the 1.18 (and soon-to-come 1.19) are some of the most significant yet.

