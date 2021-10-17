Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 to add seed parity between Bedrock and Java Edition

2021 is easily the biggest year for Minecraft in its long history. This year, Mojang is going to release its most ambitious update ever, Caves & Cliffs Past 2.

For many years, Minecrafters have been asking for a cave update. Mojang is finally answering their cries with not just a cave expansion but also a mountain update. The upcoming 1.18 update will change the Overworld generation forever.

Along with the unbelievable world generation, the Minecraft 1.18 update will bring 'seed parity' between Java and Bedrock Edition. This article covers everything about seed parity and why players are excited about it.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part 2 all set to bring seed parity between Bedrock and Java Edition

Minecraft @Minecraft Is it time to play Spot the Difference? Nope! These Java and Bedrocks seeds are so similar that even the sharpest eyes would have trouble winning this game!↣ redsto.ne/live Is it time to play Spot the Difference? Nope! These Java and Bedrocks seeds are so similar that even the sharpest eyes would have trouble winning this game!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/PbvTvnsY88

Seeds are magic numbers used to create worlds in Minecraft. As far as players can remember, seeds have worked differently in both Java and Bedrock Edition. However, the 1.18 update will change this by bringing seed parity between both editions. Mojang officially announced seed parity at Minecraft Live 2021.

On the surface level, both Java and Bedrock might feel and look the same, but there are many technical differences between the two; including world generation. At present, using the same seed to create a world causes non-identical world generation in both editions.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg Parity testing. Getting pretty close! Even the floating blocks match :) Parity testing. Getting pretty close! Even the floating blocks match :) https://t.co/mbdQiiwASI

Because of this, Java players couldn't use Bedrock seeds to get the Bedrock world generation. Bedrock players also faced the same problems.

With the 1.18 update, players will be able to use seeds in any edition and get the same world generation.

daffy duck @FinJCam

GOD THESE PROGRAMMERS AT MOJANG ARE INSANE

#MinecraftLive SEED PARITY WITH JAVA AND BEDROCK???????GOD THESE PROGRAMMERS AT MOJANG ARE INSANE SEED PARITY WITH JAVA AND BEDROCK???????

GOD THESE PROGRAMMERS AT MOJANG ARE INSANE

#MinecraftLive

While creating the Minecraft 1.18 update, developers got the opportunity to make the terrain and world generation from scratch. Caves and Cliffs Part 2 also features a new Random Number Generator (RNG) to create worlds. As such, it was the perfect chance to bring seed parity between Bedrock and Java Edition.

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg Parity testing. Peaks looking a lot closer now! Parity testing. Peaks looking a lot closer now! https://t.co/cACGkAk0Wd

Players who have stayed up-to-date with snapshots and beta versions already know about seed parity. Over the past few weeks, developers have been working hard to make the world generation similar in both editions.

Developers have succeeded in making the worlds in both editions almost identical. Biomes, terrain generation, and cave generation are pretty much similar in both snapshots and betas. However, structures, flora, and fauna generation are still different in Java and Bedrock.

Also Read

Seed parity is a big win for Minecraft's both the communities: Java and Bedrock. However, there is still a massive difference in the seed pool. Bedrock only has 2^32 seeds, while Java has a whopping 2^64 seeds. Hopefully, the developers will add more seeds to the Bedrock Edition.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan