Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update APK download link revealed for Android devices

The biggest update in Minecraft's history has finally been released. Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is now out and available across all different devices.

Minecraft 1.18 update features almost all of the world generation features originally announced for Caves and Cliffs update at Minecraft Live 2020. Developers had to split the update to release the features as perfectly as possible without any rush.

After months of waiting and testing, players can finally get their hands on the beautiful Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Mojang has released the 1.18 update for both Bedrock and Java Edition on the same day.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update is out for all platforms

Today, Mojang released the biggest update in Minecraft's history. The 1.18 update came out for all platforms on November 30. Many players were eagerly waiting for the update to launch.

Minecraft 1.18 is the third update where Bedrock Edition was released on the same day and time as Java Edition. Many Bedrock players are Android users who love to play Minecraft on the go. Players are undoubtedly excited to try the biggest Minecraft update on their Android devices.

Follow these steps to download and install the 1.18 update on Android:

Open Google PlayStore. Tap on the search bar and type Minecraft. Go to Minecraft's official page on Google PlayStore. Players can click here to get redirected. From here, players can update to Minecraft 1.18 version. If the game is not downloaded, players can directly download the latest version. After installing Minecraft 1.18 update, launch the game to find new world generation features.

Since it's an official release, players can safely move their worlds to other areas or build a new one without worrying about losing worlds. Players can either move their old worlds to 1.18 or start a new journey in a new world.

Developers have made sure players can move their old worlds to version 1.18 without any issues. After moving old worlds to 1.18, players will find that the old bedrock layer is removed and replaced by deepslate blocks. Below the old bedrock layers, players will discover 1.18 cave generation.

Players can find \cave biomes without going to new chunks. But for the mountains, players may still have to travel hundreds of blocks to discover mountains biomes.

