How to download Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update APK file on Android

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, commonly referred to as Minecraft 1.18 is finally out for everyone to play. Despite being released just one hour ago, it has garnered worldwide recognition and has been deemed the biggest and most ambitious update Minecraft has ever released.

The update was released at around 8 AM PT or 4 PM GMT and BST. Players who have been waiting anxiously for the update to arrive can now download it on their preferred platform. From Microsoft Windows to Android, Minecraft 1.18 is available to play on most major platforms.

Minecraft 1.18 serves as the second half of the critically acclaimed Minecraft 1.17 - Caves and Cliffs part 1 update. The decision to split the update into two parts was a major one for both the development team at Mojang and the Minecraft community.

Minecraft 1.18 on Android: Steps to update the game's APK on mobile devices.

Navigate to the Play Store on the device that supports it.

In the search bar, type out Minecraft, and click on the official version by Mojang.

An option titled "Update" should be visible next to the game's logo. Click on that to update the game.

After the installation is complete, players are free to launch the game and enjoy Minecraft 1.18 in all its glory.

Major features for Minecraft 1.18

1) Updated world generation

Minecraft 1.18's world generation is impeccable (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft's world generation is totally changed in the new update. Players can now traverse across the slopes of gigantic mountains and explore the deepest depths of the newly added Noise caves. Caves are now hugely influenced by the "large biomes" world generation method, with hollow and exposed cave entrances everywhere in the Overworld.

Mountains now come in six new sub-biomes, including meadows, groves, jagges peaks, snowy slopes, frozen peaks and stony peaks. Caves can be found divided into three major designs; Noodle caves, Cheese caves and Spaghetti caves.

2) Lush caves

These beautiful underground caves can be a welcome sight after hours of mining and exploration. With ceilings that are covered with light-emitting glowberries (which players can eat) and floors submerged within a sea of drip leaves and azalea trees, this biome is one of the most refreshing and serene sights that a hard-working Minecraft player can encounter.

3) Dripstone caves

Dripstone caves are one of the new cave variants in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone caves are massive structures filled to the brim with dripstone blocks. The floors and ceilings of these caves are covered with stalagmites and stalagtites, which can deal damage to mobs if it falls on them.

