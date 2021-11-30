Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2 download link for all devices revealed

The biggest update in Minecraft's history has finally been released. Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is ready to change the entire Overworld forever.

All 1.18 features were supposed to arrive with the 1.17 update. But after developers faced many technical issues, all world generation features were shifted to future updates. Mojang has finally released Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update featuring massive mountains and deep caves.

Minecraft 1.18 is the third update that has been released for both Bedrock and Java Edition at the same time. This article is a guide on how to download Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is now available for download

As announced, Mojang today released the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. Five months after the 1.17 release, players can now finally enjoy the Caves and Cliffs update in its full glory. While a few features are still missing, the 1.18 update is still the biggest in the game's history.

How to download Minecraft 1.18 update for Java Edition

Minecraft 1.18 update for Java Edition is available on macOS, Windows, and Linux. Java players can download the latest update using the official launcher.

Open Minecraft launcher. After the launcher opens, go to the Installation tab. Make a new installation and select the latest version (1.18). After creating a new profile, go to the Play tab. Select the newly created profile and click the PLAY button to download Minecraft 1.18 update.

How to download Minecraft 1.18 update on Android devices

Players using Android devices can download the latest 1.18 update using Google PlayStore. Follow these steps to download Caves and Cliffs Part 2 on Android:

Open Google PlayStore. Search for Minecraft or click here to get redirected. To download Minecraft 1.18, go to the official Minecraft page on Google PlayStore. If Minecraft is already installed, players will get the option to download the 1.18 update. Otherwise, players can directly download the latest Minecraft version.

How to download Minecraft 1.18 update on iOS devices?

iOS users can download the 1.18 update using AppStore. They have been waiting to try new caves and mountains for a long time as iOS doesn't receive beta.

Open App Store. Search for Minecraft or click here. Go to the official page of Minecraft on App Store and download the latest 1.18 update.

Other devices with Bedrock support can go to their official game or app store to download the 1.18 update. Don't worry if the update button is not visible. It may take some time to appear across all devices.

