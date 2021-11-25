Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update confirmed release date for Bedrock, Java editions on different platforms

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update is closer and ever. Initially, the Caves & Cliffs would be a single update, but then the developers decided to divide it.

Minecraft 1.18 is one of the most exciting updates that will bring quite a few features related to the caves and mountains. The world height is also a lot higher in this update, and the caves will generate deeper as well.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Confirmed release date

↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th! Mark your calendars, and start practising your awestruck gasps: Caves & Cliffs: Part II releases in all its natural splendour on November 30th!↣ redsto.ne/cavescliffsiic… ↢ https://t.co/MpB1QplXDp

It has been announced that the Minecraft 1.18 update will be released on November 30, 2021. It will be released for both Bedrock and Java Edition.

Here's a list of devices that will receive the update on the release date:

Bedrock Edition: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 /5, Windows 10/11, iOS, and Android.

Java Edition: macOS, Windows, and Linux.

Exciting features in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

A huge lush cave in Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 7 (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft update will bring a handful of new mountain biomes and two cave biomes. The lush caves and dripstone caves are the two new cave biomes. Meadows, groves, frozen peaks, jagged peaks, stony peaks, and snowy slopes are the six new mountain biomes.

Minecraft 1.18 Java Edition will also have four new advancements. New in-game music will also be added, and a new music disc can also be obtained from loot chests of strongholds and dungeons. Players will also get to see new ore vein generations that can be longer.

Features removed from Minecraft 1.18

The warden in the deep dark cave (Image via Mojang)

Quite a few features that were announced at Minecraft Live 2020 have been removed from Minecraft 1.18. Deep dark caves, wardens, sculk blocks, bundles, archeology, and goat horns will not be released this year.

They have been held back so that the Minecraft 1.18 update can be released on time. Players will get to see these features when the Minecraft 1.19 update comes out. However, Players can use the sculk blocks in the beta versions.

Snapshots and pre-releases

slicedlime @slicedlime We're up to 8 pre-releases now for Minecraft 1.18 - this one has a few fixes for mob bugs and stability issues. Check it out in this quick video! youtube.com/watch?v=Fv7n09… We're up to 8 pre-releases now for Minecraft 1.18 - this one has a few fixes for mob bugs and stability issues. Check it out in this quick video! youtube.com/watch?v=Fv7n09…

The developers have released a lot of 1.18 snapshots and quite a few pre-releases. In the pre-release versions released so far, over one hundred and fifty bugs have been fixed. Check out the latest pre-release from here.

