How to make a keycard door in Minecraft 1.18 update

Minecraft bases, especially in multiplayer servers and settings, are important to keep safe. Bases are where players keep all of their loot, items, animals, farms, as well as everything else they collect in a world.

Given just how important bases are and how annoying it can be to start all over again, even if possible, keeping one’s base safe and well-protected is vital.

Thankfully, as redstone has increased in complexity, the methods of security have also increased. One of these methods is the Minecraft equivalent of a real-world keycard door, using specific items to open a door and allow access to the base.

Minecraft 1.18: How to make a simple keycard door

1) The materials

The materials needed (Image via Minecraft)

Thankfully, the list of materials needed to create this simple keycard door is relatively short and easy to obtain, with the most complex redstone blocks needed being hoppers, droppers, and comparators. Players will need:

Two hoppers

Two droppers

One iron door

Three comparators

Two repeaters

Five redstone dust

Five redstone torches

One button

Fourteen blocks that redstone will be placed onto

Eight keycard items

Ten filer items

Ten building blocks

Nine carpet

2) Dig out the area

The whole players will need to dig out (Image via Minecraft)

Once a player has gathered all of the materials needed to make a simple keycard door, they will need the space to build it.

Thankfully, all of the redstone can be hidden in the ground. However, that does mean that a player will need to dig out the space for the redstone before building can begin.

Players will need to dig out a cube with a length of five blocks, width of five blocks, and a depth of four blocks into the ground.

The door will be in the middle of the five blocks length-wise and off-center from the middle width-wise by a single block.

3) Place the foundation blocks

The foundation for redstone (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players will need to do is place the foundational blocks on which the redstone components and the door will be placed.

This is done by placing 13 blocks of any variety so long as redstone dust and components can be placed on them. These blocks should be placed in the shown configuration.

The door and doorframe (Image via Minecraft)

In addition, the player will need to put down the iron door and doorframe that will be unlocked with the keycard. The appropriate configuration can be seen above.

4) Place the Redstone components

The placement of the redstone dust (Image via Minecraft)

Once the foundational blocks have been placed in, the player can add the redstone components. Players should begin by putting in the redstone dust. There is a total of five dust needed, which will need to be placed as shown.

Next, players should place the droppers and hoppers, which will input the keycard item into the system, as well as return the keycard to the player after opening the system.

The placement of the droppers and hoppers (Image via Minecraft)

The droppers should be placed on top of the other, facing upwards, right in front of the door. The bottom hopper should connect to the bottom dropper, and the top hopper needs to face any direction but into the dropper or other hopper.

Players should now place the comparators. There is three total. One of them will lead out of the hoppers, whereas the other two will be on the bottom blocks to create a sharp U-turn of redstone without the dust connecting into itself.

The comparators (Image via Minecraft)

Almost finished. At this point, players will need to place the two redstone repeaters next to each other in the corner of the build.

Once this is done, players should place the restone torches as seen above and below. There should be two torches that are turned off next to the droppers, underneath the doorframe, and three lit redstone torches underneath the droppers and hoppers.

5) Creating the filters

The snowball filter items (Image via Minecraft)

From here, players should decide if they will use snowballs or ender pearls. It does not matter which, so long as an item that is stackable up to 16 is used.

Four of the items should be renamed at an anvil. In the example build here, the name “Filters” was used to signify their use as a filter item. Players also need to decide on what their keycard item will be.

The item does not matter, though paper is the closest to a real-world keycard the game offers. A total of eight items will need to be renamed. The name “Keycard” was used in the example build, though the name does not matter.

The keycard items (Image via Minecraft)

After renaming the items, players should place four filter items in the top hopper, in stacks of one, to take up four of the five slots. The final slot should feature seven of the eight keycard items.

From here, players should be able to throw their keycard into the hopper, and the dropper should return it to the player, and the door should open.

The button should be placed anywhere on the frame to open the door from the other side, and then the keycard door will be complete.

