Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 3 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 3 has arrived for Java Edition players. There are tons of changes coming to the third and likely final pre-release. The second half of the Caves & Cliffs Update, which will be version 1.18, has been announced for November 30, so it's unlikely there will be another pre-release in the next 13 days.

Regardless, the third one is here and brings Minecraft players several new additions that they can expect to see when Minecraft 1.18 drops for everyone. Here's what changes have been revealed in pre-release 3.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release reveals several new changes arriving in the game

The full list of changes coming to the game can be found on the official Minecraft website, but here are a few of the biggest and most notable changes arriving with the pre-release.

Caves and cliffs will be changed the most in the coming weeks. (Image via Minecraft)

Bug fixes that have been made include the following:

Fixed an issue where lava blocks from “Aquifers” didn't get updated when a new cave generation goes underneath them

Fixed a lag issue when attempting to find buried treasure or opening/breaking a chest that has a map in it

Fixed an issue where the lighting would lag and be slower than the world generation

Fixed an issue with the foxes that spawned in grove biomes that weren't the snow variant

Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze for several minutes and then crash when flying around, loading chunks

Fixed an issue that caused rain and snow to fall on the same blocks in a certain range

Fixed an issue where lava pockets would generate in icebergs

Fixed an issue where deepslate generation would overwrite the spawn for ores

There are tons more bug fixes that can be found on the official patch notes from Mojang. In order to download the latest pre-release, players need to open the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab.

Keep in mind that pre-releases are not full versions and can potentially have issues that even corrupt Minecraft worlds. Ensure there is a backup for any world that doesn't need to be lost.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider