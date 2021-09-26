Minecraft 1.18 snapshot brings Simulation Distance to Java Edition

This year, Minecraft is going to receive one of the biggest updates in its history. The upcoming Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update brings many of the anticipated features fans have wanted for a long time.

The scale of Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is just unbelievable. Mojang has introduced new world generation features like noise caves, cave biomes, and sub-mountain biomes. While fans are definitely happy with this update, developers had a tough time implementing new features.

Andrew (Toycat) @ibxtoycat New Video! Simulation Distance & Bedrock Replacement Will Be OPTIONS In 1.18!? youtu.be/oi-4Jajc3AQ New Video! Simulation Distance & Bedrock Replacement Will Be OPTIONS In 1.18!? youtu.be/oi-4Jajc3AQ

New mountains and caves are reaching extreme heights and depths ranging from Y 260 to -59. All the latest world generation features are causing performance issues. To improve performance, Minecraft developers have introduced Simulation Distance to Java Edition users.

New Minecraft 1.18 snapshot features Simulation Distance for Java Edition

A few days ago, Mojang released the second snapshot for Minecraft 1.18 update. Along with many tweaks and changes, developers have added a new setting called Simulation Distance.

Bedrock Edition players are already aware of Simulation Distance as they have had this feature for a long time. Simulation distance is among the many features that help Bedrock Edition run smoothly, even on low-end devices.

Due to new caves, mountains, and world build limit increases, developers had to add simulation distance settings to Java Edition.

What is Simulation Distance?

Simulation distance (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, players can now find two types of distance settings: render and simulation. As indicated by the name, Render Distance is how far a player can see in Minecraft. Simulation Distance is different from Render Distance.

Inside the specified simulation distance, all entities or redstone items behave normally. However, when they leave the set simulation distance, all mobs and entities stop moving. Like the render distance, simulation distance is also measured in chunks.

Before the latest snapshot, simulation distance was equal to render distance. This means that if the render distance is set to 16 chunks, all entities inside the 16*16 area are active.

In Minecraft 1.18, loading massive new chunks with mobs would put immense pressure on CPUs. With the new settings, players can lower their simulation distance to only affect the entities near them. Minecrafters with low-end PCs should make use of the simulation distance setting.

Phoenix SC / Hamish @phnixhamsta In the latest snapshot, you can't fully kill a mob outside the NEW simulation distance.



So...



You can literally create a pile of dead bodies. In the latest snapshot, you can't fully kill a mob outside the NEW simulation distance.



So...



You can literally create a pile of dead bodies. https://t.co/Z772ysVHDG

However, players will have to be careful with this setting as it affects redstone contraptions and farms. If a mob farm or any farm with entities is outside simulation distance, it can break and become unusable. On the bright side, players will experience less lag by lowering the simulation distance.

