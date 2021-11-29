Minecraft 1.18 update early patch notes: List of new changes and fixes revealed

With just one day to go before the release of Minecraft 1.18, excitement in the Minecraft community is at an all-time high. Minecraft 1.18, or Caves and Cliffs Part 2, as it is titled, is potentially going to be one of the biggest updates in the history of Minecraft. The update mainly focuses on altering the world generation and ore distribution through the world of Minecraft.

As the launch draws closer, Mojang has started to release some experimental, but almost complete, versions of the upcoming Minecraft 1.18 update, each titled Release Candidates. These versions serve as potential final builds for Minecraft 1.18. Each Release Candidate brings bug fixes and minor changes, basically polishing the update before its release on November 30, 2021.

Minecraft 1.18 Release Candidates: Every new bug fix and change

Mojang’s development team has been working tirelessly on the following updates and has been trying to minimize the release of these patches as much as they can. However, some minor bugs and changes have forced them to release more than one patch for the game.

Release Candidate 1

slicedlime @slicedlime It is now time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18. If no further critical issues are found, no further changes will be made before the release: minecraft.net/article/minecr… It is now time for a Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18. If no further critical issues are found, no further changes will be made before the release: minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The first Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18 came out on November 25, 2021. This brought on two minor changes to the update. One included an increase in server resource pack size from 100 MB all the way to 250 MB. The other was a bug fix relating to spectator mode that caused a memory leak while going through blocks.

Release Candidate 2

slicedlime @slicedlime We are now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18, fixing an issue with deep caves. minecraft.net/article/minecr… We are now releasing a second release candidate for Minecraft 1.18, fixing an issue with deep caves. minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The second Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18 came out on November 26, 2021. It fixed one bug regarding cave generation. The bug prevented cave generation from reaching level -54, and therefore prevented the formation of large lava lakes.

Release Candidate 3

slicedlime @slicedlime Third time's the charm, they say. Here's Release Candidate 3 for Minecraft 1.18: minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Third time's the charm, they say. Here's Release Candidate 3 for Minecraft 1.18: minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

The third Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.18 also came out on November 26, 2021. It fixed a bug pertaining to loot within all lootable blocks. The patch notes stated that all loot in blocks like chests, furnaces, and other lootable blocks vanished after death, which was then resolved.

The launch of the aforementioned Release Candidates indicates that Mojang is fine-tuning the update before its release on November 30, 2021. All patch notes can be accessed from the Minecraft launcher or via Minecraft's website.

Minecraft 1.18 is one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by Mojang since the game was released back in 2010, as far as world generation and ore distribution is concerned. Players can look forward to a lot of content before the release of Minecraft 1.19 in 2022.

