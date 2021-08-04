Minecraft 1.18 update: Expected features, part 2 mobs, experimental snapshots, and more

Minecraft 1.18, titled Caves and Cliffs Part two, is the next major update expected to be released towards the end of 2021. The much-awaited caves and mountains are finally coming to Minecraft.

Mojang announced the split of Caves and Cliffs update earlier this year as the entire team was severely affected by the global pandemic. With game quality and the team's health in mind, Mojang decided to delay the technically difficult part for a second update.

On June 8, part one of Caves and Cliffs was officially released, featuring new mobs, blocks, and items. However, the update was disappointing to some players as there were no new biomes. Due to this, players are eagerly awaiting the release of Minecraft 1.18 update.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Part two update

Expected features

At Minecon 2020 Live event, Mojang showcased many features coming in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. Many of the 1.18 features were already made available but were removed due to bugs and lag spikes.

The upcoming 1.18 update will change the entire overworld generation. Players will find cave biomes and mountain biomes. Due to the former, Mojang had to introduce the concept of 3D biomes.

Along with the new biomes, developers have also tweaked the overall generation by adding noise caves and changing terrain formation.

World generation isn't the only thing getting an upgrade in the 1.18 update. Redstone in Minecraft is also changing forever with the addition of sculk sensors. Wireless redstone will soon be an actual feature in Minecraft.

Using sculk sensors, players will be able to create redstone signals by detecting vibrations.

Warden

Warden is the fourth and final mob announced for Caves and Cliffs update. It is the first blind mob in Minecraft. Since they're blind, wardens will use vibrations to seek out their enemies. These terrifying mobs will spawn only in deep dark caves.

Wardens are going to be one of the strongest mobs in Minecraft. At Minecon 2020, Mojang showed how one warden could easily kill a player covered in netherite armor.

Rather than fighting a warden, players would prefer to distract them and run in the opposite direction.

Experimental snapshots

After the release of 1.17 update, developers soon released an experimental snapshot for 1.18 featuring new terrain generation. The experimental snapshot implemented lush caves, dripstone caves, and all sub-mountain biomes.

The snapshot was released to get feedback about the new terrain generation. Lush caves and dripstone caves were already available in older 1.17 snapshots. This snapshot brings sub-mountain biomes for the first time to Java Edition.

