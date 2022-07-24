5 best situations to use the Projectile Protection enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

Projectile protection is an interesting enchantment in Minecraft. It is one of three specialized protection enchantments, with the other two being Blast Protection and Fire Protection. There is also a General Protection enchantment, which is less powerful but applies to all potential damage.

Specialized Protections are not as good, as they are, by their very nature, limited in scope. However, for players looking to protect themselves from ranged mobs in Minecraft, Projectile Protection is unmatched.

How Projectile Protection protects players in Minecraft 1.19

5) Fighting off Skeletons and Pillagers

The main use of the Projectile Protection enchantment, as the name suggests, is to protect against projectiles. Minecraft's most common projectile is the traditional arrow shot from a drawstring bow and crossbow.

The Projectile Protection enchantment is super useful for players who struggle to fight skeletons or pillagers due to arrow knockbacks or the latter’s crossbows, which deal considerable damage.

4) Looting End Cities

The game’s end cities are some of the best places that players can go to get loot. The chests contain the following:

Enchanted diamond tools and armor

Flying ships with potions

Diamond gear

Elytra

Shulkers that can be converted into shulker boxes

Most of the time when players get hit by a shulker shot, the projectile itself is not where the damage comes from. Instead, a lot of the damage comes from fall damage when the levitation effect wears off.

3) Fighting the Wither

The Wither, the game's second boss (Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is the game’s second boss and one of Minecraft's most deadliest mobs. Able to apply the wither effect to players and use explosive shots to destroy the landscape, the Wither is massively dangerous.

Projectile Protection helps players fight the Wither by reducing the amount of damage they take from a direct Wither skull shot. It can be quite useful due to just how many skulls the Wither shoots.

2) Exploring Underwater Areas

A trident over an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft’s oceans are incredibly dangerous. From ocean monuments that are protected by their guardians to underwater ruins that are home to groups of drowned, there are threats at almost every turn.

These threats can be hard to deal with due to the player’s reduced movement speed in water. For example, trident drowned can throw tridents at a speed that can hit players at a distance while also dealing massive damage.

This is where the Projectile Protection enchantment comes into play. The enchantment directly reduces the damage done by thrown tridents, meaning that trident drowned are much less deadly and can be more safely dispatched.

1) Exploring the Nether

A bastion remnant's main treasture room (Image via Reddit)

The Nether is one of the game’s most dangerous places. From piglin brutes, one of the game’s toughest and tankiest mobs, to the blaze, which can see players through walls, this realm has it all. Additionally, the ghast has one of the longest sight ranges in the game and launches explosive fireballs at the players.

The Projectile Protection enchantment helps protect players from many of the dimension’s enemies. The crossbows fired by hunting piglins have reduced damage. Additionally, the damage from blaze fireballs will be reduced, and is useful due to their ability to track players through walls.

The enchantment is less useful against ghasts, as it only reduces the damage from a direct hit of the fireball, though it does come in handy should a ghast sneak up on a player.

