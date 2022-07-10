How to breed rabbits in Minecraft 1.19

Rabbits are one of the most intriguing mobs in Minecraft. Since their introduction in the 1.8 update that was released in 2014, rabbits have become one of the most beloved passive mobs.

Being a passive mob, they do not spawn frequently. Furthermore, they usually spawn in areas that are not frequented by players. Thus, some players might not know much about rabbits, especially their drops and breeding habits.

Everything about rabbits in Minecraft 1.19

Purpose of rabbits

Recipe for rabbit stew; one of the uses of rabbit meat (Image via Minecraft)

Rabbits have a few drops that might be of interest to the players. One of the drops is rabbit hide. Rabbit hide drops range between zero and one, which can be increased by looting, up to a maximum of four for looting three. The primary use of rabbit hide is crafting leather. Four rabbit hides can be used to craft a single leather. Rabbit hides can also be used to make bundles; however, this feature is yet to be added to the game.

Apart from rabbit hides, rabbits also drop raw rabbits, which range between zero and one. The number of raw rabbits can be increased by looting, up to a maximum of four raw rabbits for looting three. Raw rabbits can be cooked, and players can use the cooked rabbits to restore 2.5 hunger icons. Moreover, cooked rabbits can be combined with carrots, baked potatoes, mushrooms, and bowls to make rabbit stew, which restores five hunger icons.

A much rarer drop is the rabbit’s foot. This item has a 10% chance of dropping, which can be increased by three percent per level of looting, up to 19% in total. The foot is mainly used for brewing. Players can brew mundane potions by combining rabbit's foots with water bottles and potions of leaping by combining the rabbit's foots with an awkward potion.

Where to find rabbits

Some rabbits found in a taiga biome (Image via Minecraft)

There are six different colors of rabbits, which spawn depending on the biome. There are the yellow rabbits, which spawn in Minecraft’s desert biome.

Similarly, there are white rabbits and black-and-white rabbits that players can find in snowy plains, snowy taiga, grove, and snowy slopes biomes. For Bedrock players, these rabbits can also be found in the frozen ocean, frozen river, and snowy beach biomes.

Lastly, there are black, brown, and brown-and-white rabbits, which are found in flower forests, taigas, and meadows. For Java players, these rabbits can also be found in old growth pine and spruce taigas.

Rabbits can only spawn on grass, snow, and sand blocks. Additionally, wolves and foxes can both spawn in taigas, which will quickly devour the rabbits if left alone. Thus, players should search the desert biomes for rabbits.

How to breed rabbits

Two taiga rabbits breeding, producing a baby rabbit, known as a kit (Image via Minecraft)

Rabbits are one of the mobs that players can breed, meaning that as long as players manage to trap two rabbits, they will have an unlimited number of rabbits. Rabbits can be led and bred with carrots, golden carrots, or dandelions.

Baby rabbits usually inherit the same type of fur as one of the parents, with a 47.5% chance of each parent's fur being passed down. However, there's a 5% chance the rabbit will inherit the color of fur that matches the respective biome it was born in.

