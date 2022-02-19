Top 5 types of flower farms in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players can make all sorts of farms to obtain loads of items, including flower farms. There are various types of flowers that have different purposes in the game. Players can make several types of flower farms to get each type in abundance.

There are a total of 17 types of flowers, all ranging from common to rare. Some grow in the common plains biome while others can only be obtained by killing mobs in a certain way. These farms can be both automatic and manual, depending on the conditions in which the flower can be obtained.

5 best types of flower farms in Minecraft

5) Dandelion farm

Dandelion (Image via Minecraft)

This is the simplest type of farm that players can make. Dandelion is one of the most common flowers found in the world. It can generate in almost all types of overworld biomes except cave biomes and swamp biomes. With this farm, players can collect other common flowers with dandelion as well.

They can make a simple setup with a bone meal dispenser and a row of pistons that will push and pull the grass blocks to remove the flowers from the block. Finally, the hoppers will collect these flowers and keep them in their chests.

4) Flowering Azalea farm

Flowering Azalea bushes (Image via Minecraft)

Though Flowering Azalea is a bush, it still has flowers in them and is beautiful. Players can use bone meal dispensers in a lush cave biome to keep them growing and collect loads of flowering azalea bushes.

They can also silk touch the flowering azalea leaves from the azalea trees. An automatic farm can also be made with the help of redstone component items.

3) Poppy farm

Iron golems drop poppy upon death (Image via Minecraft)

Though the poppy is another common flower to find and can be obtained by simply setting up a common flower farm, players can also obtain it by iron farm. Iron farms are majorly made with the help of iron golems, however these mobs also drop poppy upon death. Hence, players can get loads of them while getting iron as well.

2) Sunflower farm

Sunflowers (Image via Minecraft)

Sunflowers are rare in the game. They only grow in sunflower plains biomes and nowhere else. Hence, to build a farm, players will first need to find the particular biome to get started. With a conventional earthquake farm system, players can easily farm automatic growing sunflowers.

1) Wither Rose farm

Any mob killed by Wither drops wither rose (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most difficult and rarest one to obtain. The wither rose can only be obtained if a mob is killed by the wither. Hence, to farm them, players will need to make a safe space where they can spawn withers and kill many mobs at once with their explosions.

The best way is to make an Enderman Farm right next to the bedrock fountain on the End island. This way, players can somehow spawn a wither below the bedrock fountain and the explosion will kill all the endermen to obtain the wither roses.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

