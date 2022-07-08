How to open secret redstone room in ancient city in Minecraft 1.19 update

Of all the new features added in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, such as mud, mangrove swamps, allays, or frogs, the most exciting has to be the Warden and the ancient cities it can be found protecting from noisy intruders. These cities have lots of exciting hints for the future and pieces of lore.

One of these interesting hints of Minecraft lore is the giant portal structure that acts as a city center, implying that whoever made these cities was able to travel to a dimension that players are unable to. There are also redstone circuits around, showing they were intelligent engineers.

One of the most exciting features inside the new ancient cities is new secret areas filled with small redstone that these engineers had been constructing. But how can users access this hidden area to explore it themselves and loot the redstone components within?

How to get into Minecraft’s secret redstone rooms

Where secret doors are located

Where the secret doors can be found, though they are open in this example (Image via Minecraft)

Ancient cities have large portal-like structures that form the center of the city, which should be easy to find, assuming gamers can avoid summoning the Warden. The front of these structures typically has some form of a wooden bridge.

This structure should generate, though there is a slim chance that another structure overwrites it or interferes with its generation.

The secret doors can be found underneath this wooden bridge, towards the portal frame. There will be stairs leading into the wall, which will open when players do a specific thing, as it causes a redstone circuit to activate.

What they need to do to open the door is detailed below.

How to open secret doors

The chiseled deepslate texture that users are looking for (Image via Minecraft)

Thankfully for gamers wanting to experience these redstone areas as those who initially built them would have, i.e., using them instead of breaking in with a pickaxe, opening the doors is a relatively simple process. They remain open for ample time and can be reopened should players miss the window to enter the room.

In front of the sizeable portal-like structure that makes up the center of the ancient city, users can find a stone brick that looks very different from the surrounding ones. It seems almost like a face, resembling many of the game’s redstone components, though it is just chiseled deepslate.

They need to make any kind of noise directly on top of this block. This can be done by jumping or eating something, for example.

This will send a sound signal to the sculk sensor underneath the block, activating a redstone circuit that causes the door to open.

The doors will remain open for about ten seconds, after which they will close. However, gamers can reopen them by making more noise in this location.

The redstone timer that shows the time before the doors close (Image via Minecraft)

As soon as players enter the redstone room, they will be able to see the sculk sensor they activated, connected to a large redstone timer made from redstone lamps. Once the lamps all turn off, the door will close again.

