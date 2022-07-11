How to build a simple tree farm with allay in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

Wood is one of the most important materials in Minecraft. Often used to craft basics such as chests, which are then turned into hoppers, are vital for many farms. However, despite wood being an useful resource, getting large amounts of it can be both time consuming and tedious, which makes either a fully or semi-automated farm very useful.

The allays, added in 1.19, help players make automated farms. They can be set by players to seek out particular items and return them to a note block. An interesting use for that is in a tree farm.

Tree farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.19

How the farm works

This farm functions by creating a small collection area consisting of hoppers and chests below a note block. This note block functions as the drop off area for an allay. The farm features three allays, which collect all the drops from trees and return them to this central point.

Unfortunately, this is not an automated tree farm. Players need to plant and cut down the trees manually, with the allays automating the collection process. While it's not a perfect solution, it does speed up the farming process and cuts down the tedium of farming. Moreover, it's not too advanced that it is difficult to build for most players.

How to make the farm

The three by three slab area and surrounding two by two mud areas (Image via Minecraft)

The first thing players need to do is clear out a three by three area and replace the blocks with top slabs. Then they should clear out a two by two area in the corners of the three by three area, placing mud blocks.

Once that is done, 35 scaffoldings should be bult in the center of the slabs for climbing to the top of the tallest spruce trees. Players should also make a scaffolding tall towers ten blocks away from the main scaffolding tower. That is where the player will construct their allay collection center.

The allay collection center (Image via Minecraft)

Players can build the allay collection center by placing two observers facing each other and placing a note block on top. That will cause the note block to constantly sound off. From there, players should place a double chest with three hoppers leading into it.

They should then build up a frame and place a trapdoor to keep the allays from reaching the top of the note block. Players should approach the note block and throw their items into the hoppers.

The assigned allays flying around the collection area (Image via Minecraft)

Once that is done, players will want to assign their allays to the farm. Three are recommended - one for saplings, one for logs and another for leaves. Players should fill their inventory before using the farm. So they should ensure that all items drop to the ground for the allays to collect and transport to the collection area.

