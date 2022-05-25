How to make trees grow faster in Minecraft 1.18

In Minecraft, when new players enter the world for the first time, their first task is to punch a tree and gather wood to craft new items. Trees are the first thing that players interact with in the game. They hardly take down the whole tree or even think of replanting the saplings that fall from a dying tree. However, if players keep replanting and growing them on the spot, they don't have to go far to find more trees to cut down.

Planting saplings and growing new trees is quite an easy process in the game. When players completely chop down a tree, they will notice its leaves vanishing. They will also be able to obtain items like apples, sticks, and saplings from that particular tree. Once players have several saplings, they can be planted for new trees to grow. However, players might have to wait for them to fully grow. To speed up their growth, there are a few things that players can do.

Ways to speed up tree growth in Minecraft

Using bone meal on saplings

Using bone meals on tree saplings is the best and fastest way to speed up their growth. Bone meals are an item in the game that essentially acts as a catalyst to grow any kind of vegetation such as trees, crops, land grass, sea grass, or even warped fungus in the Warped Forest Biome. Bone meal can speed up the growth of any vegetation.

Sapling can grow much quicker with bone meal (Image via Minecraft)

When players chop down a tree and obtain its sapling from the leaves, they can place it anywhere they want, then keep using bone meal till the tree fully grows. Players might need to use 5-6 bone meal items to grow a tree.

Fully grown tree in a matter of seconds (Image via Minecraft)

Bone meals are an item that can be obtained through several methods. One of the most common ways to obtain them is by killing several skeletons, obtaining bones from them, and then crafting them into bone meals. Another way to generate bone meals is by using a composter block. Players can keep filling the composter with junk food and crop items to create bone meals.

Conditions for a tree to grow properly

Sapling should be on dirt or grass block, directly under the sky and have space to grow (Image via Minecraft)

Other than using bone meal on a sapling, there are a few conditions that need to be fulfilled for a tree to grow fully. Even if the bone meal forces it to grow, these conditions should be met to grow them faster.

First, the sapling should be placed on a block that has no obstructure between it and the sky. This is because sunlight is needed for a sapling to grow properly. Next, the growth mechanism will detect whether there is space for a tree to grow properly. Hence, saplings should be placed in an open area, a few blocks away from other trees or blocks.

