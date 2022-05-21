Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update confirmed additions, blocks, biomes, mobs, and all you need to know

It has been almost six months since Mojang announced the upcoming Minecraft update. Since then, the developers have released a multitude of beta and snapshot versions, with the Wild Update now finally entering its pre-release development stage.

In the coming weeks, fans can expect Mojang to announce the official release of The Wild Update. The Minecraft 1.19 update should be released at some point in June or July. As the release draws nearer, Mojang will not add any new major features in snapshot or beta versions.

All of The Wild Update features are pretty much confirmed at this point. Let's take a quick look at everything coming in the 1.19 update.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: All you need to know

New mobs

Minecraft @Minecraft Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate , coming soon! Hooray for the allay! A new friend? A clever collector? Or maybe a musical maestro? You get to decide as you craft your path in #TheWildUpdate, coming soon! https://t.co/Ydc5Wl8iCH

The Wild Update is bringing four new mobs to the game: Warden, Allay, Frog, and Tadpole. The warden was announced back in 2020 but got delayed twice and ultimately ended up being pushed to the 1.19 update. The monstrosity of deep dark caves will take Minecraft's horror aspect to the next level.

Allay, the winner of Mob Vote 2021, is an anticipated feature of The Wild Update. Alongside them, croaking frogs and their offspring, tadpoles are also ready to be shipped into the blocky world.

New biomes

Players expected to see many new biomes in The Wild Update. Sadly, the 1.19 update did not live up to expectations, as there are only two new biomes.

Deep Dark Caves, announced along with the Warden in 2020, are one of the two biomes in The wild Update. The second upcoming biome is a new variant of swamps called mangrove swamps. This biome features mud blocks and densely populated mangrove trees.

New blocks and items

Every major update brings tons of new blocks and items to Minecraft, and The Wild Update is no different. Players will come across many new additions in the 1.19 update. For starters, mangrove trees alone open the door to new wooden blocks of mangrove variety like doors, trap doors, fences, gates, planks, slabs, and many more.

With the introduction of the Warden and Deep Dark Caves, sculk blocks are also making their way into Minecraft. The 1.19 update adds sculk shriekers, sculk veins, sculk catalyst, sculk sensor, and sculk blocks. These blocks are spread throughout deep dark caves and ancient cities, with new structures coming in The Wild Update.

There are many other blocks and exciting items like echo shards, disc fragments, music disc 5, goat horns, boats with chests, and many more. When The Wild Update releases, Mojang will officially announce all the new items added to the update.

Edited by Saman