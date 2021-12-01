Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update expected features from previous updates

With Minecraft 1.18 having landed today, Minecraft fans have been left wondering about many of the features that were not included in the release.

Many of the proposed 1.18 features, including the Warden mob, goat horns, sculk sensors, and archeology have not been included in the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Today's Minecraft 1.18 update instead mostly focuses on new world generation mechanics, which radically spicing up the game with new mountainous biomes and deep cave areas.

What are the delayed features set to be included in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild" update is set to be a big one, and will include a plethora of new features, many of which were initially intended to be included in earlier updates.

Delayed Mobs set to be included in Minecraft 1.19

As revealed in the Minecraft Live 2021 event, Minecraft 1.19 is set to include a bunch of completely new mobs, including tadpoles, frogs, and fireflies.

Ribbit! That's no frog in our throat, but it is the sound of the newest mob to take up residence in swamp biomes – frogs!

Most notably, however, is the new Warden mob, which was initially set to be included in the Minecraft 1.17 "Caves and Cliffs" Part 1 update, but is now instead expected to be released in the 1.19 update.

The new Warden mob will spawn inside deep dark cities, which are pre-generated structures that only appear inside deep dark biomes, both of which are also expected to come with the Minecraft 1.19 update.

In terms of functionality, the Warden mob will be fierce, extremely strong, and almost boss-like. It will be blind and instead rely on detecting the vibrations of players' footsteps to attack.

Delayed Items & Blocks set to be included in Minecraft 1.19

There are a bunch of new items and blocks that are set to be included in the Minecraft 1.19 update, a lot of which were initially planned to be included in the Minecraft 1.17 and Minecraft 1.18 updates.

One of the most noteworthy items to not make it into Minecraft 1.18 is the family of sculk blocks, including sculk sensors, which will now be released as part of the 1.19 update.

Bundles are another item that did not make the cut for Minecraft 1.18. These have been long awaited by the community and are also expected to release as part of Minecraft 1.19.

Finally, Goat Horns have also been postponed until the 1.19 update. As of now, Mojang hasn't been entirely clear regarding the intended function for this item. More information about this item is to be expected as 1.19 picks up in development pace.

When is Minecraft 1.19 set to come out?

The release date of Minecraft 1.19 isn't entirely clear at this point in time, only that it's planned for somewhere during 2022. More information is expected to be revealed about the exact release date soon.

