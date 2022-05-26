Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update release platforms and additions revealed

After a long wait, Minecraft players have finally been given an official release date for the 1.19 update. With the frequency and type of updates coming in recent snapshots and betas, many players suspected that the update was very close. The transition over to official pre-releases in the last week or so has all but confirmed it.

Mojang has now given players exactly what they want, June 7 will be the first day all crafters will have access to all that the Wild Update entails. The announcement came in the form of a tweet shared on the official Minecraft Twitter account.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:



redsto.ne/wild Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now: Wave cautiously to the warden, become friends with the frog, and make the acquaintance of the allay, #TheWildUpdate arrives with a roar on June 7!Where in the wild will you wander? Discover more now:🐸 redsto.ne/wild https://t.co/6uXHAcKalP

They have given players about as many details as they can for the upcoming release, obviously stoking excitement and anticipation greatly. This article lists which platforms will receive the update on June 7 and what they can expect.

Minecraft players will get the Wild Update on June 7

As of right now, the following platforms will be able to download the update when it arrives on June 7:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

Nintendo Switch

Android

iOS devices

PC

Currently, no active platforms are unable to access the upcoming update. Mojang has shied away from moving Minecraft into next-gen consoles, which has largely led to games not being available on last-gen consoles.

When developers make games for next-gen (or current-gen), they program and design it for them, but last-gen consoles are generally unable to handle such cases. They either have to revamp it for them or just skip it instead. Unfortunately, many games are opting to do the latter (Gotham Knights is a recent example).

Minecraft is not there yet, and may not ever be. Fortunately, the Wild Update will be for all players.

Clearly, this is going to be a revolutionary update for the game and introduces several long-awaited features. The Warden will finally be in the game after being announced for the 1.17 update.

Allay will arrive officially on June 7 (Image via Mojang)

Allay, the popular Mob Vote winner, will also make its vanilla debut. The Allay mob handily beat out both its competitors, Glare and Copper Golem, so it's safe to say it'll be a very popular addition.

The Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp are two significant biomes getting added to the game. The Minecraft 1.18 update added some smaller biomes, so these two will be welcome additions.

Frogs, which will often be found in the Mangrove Swamp, are already a fan favorite. Mud will also be added and will likely become a popular building block. Here's what Mojang said about frogs:

"Do you know what the best part of the frog is? It’s actually two mobs! What? Math was never my strong suit. But in case you need to check my work, let me explain. The frog is hopping into our hearts, that’s one. Well, there are three types of it but let’s not dwell on that. But before a frog is a frog, it’s baby frog, which is actually a tadpole, making it the only mob that has a different baby version of itself. Technically, before it’s a tadpole, it is frogspawn. So, is it technically three mobs? Hmmm. Still following? No? That’s fine. The point is, frogs are great and tadpoles are also great!"

For more information, please check out the official Mojang site. Hopefully, in the coming days, the official release time and more information regarding the 1.19 update will become available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S