Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update download link for all devices revealed

Minecraft 1.19 has added a plethora of new features, including but not limited to the Warden, ancient cities, mangrove swamps, sculk and its associated blocks, mud and its associated blocks, froglights, recovery compasses, etc.

With the addition of a new game update comes a wave of people wanting and needing to download it. The steps are not demanding for those who've done so before, but how can inexperienced players do so? Where can they even find the update?

How to find and update to Minecraft 1.19

PC versions

PC users are subdivided between Java and Bedrock players. However, since both editions share a launcher, the update process is almost identical.

After the update's release, the next time gamers start the game launcher, it should automatically update itself, installing 1.19 for Java and Bedrock. This can be seen in the latest release section.

If, however, it does not update automatically, there are two ways to force it. The first is to uninstall the launcher and reinstall it, either from the Microsoft store or Mojang's official website.

The latter also has the update files available for download, should individuals want to manually install the update instead of relying on any automated processes.

Mobile versions

Mobile players will need to, depending on if they play on iOS or Android, navigate to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, respectively. They can navigate to the store section that lists apps with pending updates, where the game should be listed. Alternatively, users can search for the game on the app store.

Usually, this would prompt them to either download the game if they have not yet done so or play it if they have already downloaded it. If there is an update pending, there will be an update button instead of a play button.

Consoles versions

Console gamers thankfully need no link to update their copies of Minecraft. When launching the game for the first time after the update's release, they should be prompted to update the game or play without updating but without any online features.

However, should this prompt not pop up, or if players select a wrong option, there is a way to force an update. Like mobile users, console gamers can go to their respective online marketplaces.

This marketplace should have a section dedicated to pending updates where the title should be found. Like mobile, they can search for Minecraft in these marketplaces, which should have an update button instead of the typical play button.

If, for some reason, this update option is not available, uninstalling and reinstalling the game should install the newest game files available, in this case, update 1.19.

